Ann Sullivan, longtime Disney cheerleader, third death from coronavirus at MPTF facility – Deadline

A third resident at the MPTF skilled nursing facility in Woodland Hills died of complications from the coronavirus, and 13 other residents tested positive for the virus. Currently, ten residents are being treated in the facility's isolation unit, and three others have been hospitalized. Eight staff members, mainly caregivers, have also tested positive.

The MPTF reported the first cases of COVID-19 on March 31 and six more on April 3.

Ann Sullivan, a longtime Disney cheerleader, died today, after turning 91 on Friday. Two other residents, actor Allen Garfield, 80, and John Breier, 64, husband of a former IATSE member, died last week.

"There are good days and bad days. This was one of the bad days, ”MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher told Deadline. “I hope there will be more before I go through the tunnel. We have people who work long hours under stressful conditions, providing not only incredible care, but constant communication with family members. The industry can be proud to have supported us over the years so that we can provide this care to the most fragile and vulnerable, and in some cases, to the end of their lives with smooth and dignified transitions. "

Related story Allen Garfield dies: veteran film actor had complications COVID-19, 80 years old

Nursing homes across the country have been hit hard by the virus, with some arguing that families should take their elders home. Beitcher, however, said it would be "unrealistic for families to provide the same level of care they receive here. Many are quite ill, have multiple comorbidities and require 24-hour care. And the dislocation of moving them could be the end in itself. himself ”.

"Ann Sullivan was an extraordinarily gifted and resilient woman who pursued her dream of living in California and working at Walt Disney and succeeded with grace and endurance," Beitcher said in moving the tribute. “This young woman from Fargo, North Dakota, followed her sister Helen to California, and after studying at the Art Center in Pasadena, she got a job at Walt Disney in the animation painting lab in the early 1950s. After a hiatus from work, Ann was starting a family of four, in 1973 she struggled to return to the business, initially at Filmation Hanna Barbera. But all he ever wanted to do was work at Walt Disney Studios, and he did it. Ann joined the animation department in time to paint and ink the Disney classics like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Lilo and Stitch. Surprisingly, at the end of his career, he made the switch to computerized animated production at Disney until his retirement in the early 2000s.

"We call her 'Giggles' in MPTF. You couldn't help but fall in love with her laugh. Chaplain Dina Kuperstock said," She had the best laugh of anyone I've ever met. "Ann didn't just laugh with a sound. When she laughed, His whole body was shaking and glowing with joy, and it was contagious to everyone in the room. "

"Her daughter Shannon described her as a 'beach' mother. She took her children, grandchildren, and friends to the beach at every opportunity. Ann loved the sun. At MPTF, the staff enjoyed taking her for walks as often as possible. He loved the Nancy Garden, a bird sanctuary we established a few years ago in honor of longtime advocate Nancy Biederman, and sat quietly there listening to the birds. Earlier in her life, she loved to paint on the California coast. .

"But Ann could not be rushed to do anything." All her life, she was late for everything, "reports her daughter Shannon. She was annoying about her appearance and insisted that she would not leave her room unless her" eyebrows and lipstick "They were on. Ann loved Casino Day at MPTF but was not a big bingo fan!

"Last Friday was Ann's 91st birthday. Throughout the day, the amazing staff at MPTF helped her connect with family and friends through Facetime so everyone could express their love and admiration for her. Her daughter Shannon said from her: 'My mother had a great sense of humor, she was extremely positive and touched everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. She loved to have a good time.'

"MPTF staff would surely agree. Ann left four children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She loved them all deeply and they loved her too. "Family was everything to her," said Shannon. "