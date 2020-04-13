Animated update was successful: Up News Info

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

The Addams family

MGM / United Artists Launch / Bron Creative

While Paramount made Charles Addams famous New Yorker Animated cartoons in live-action features in the 1990s, the artist's heritage (overseen by Kevin Miserocchi) yearned for a movie that leaned back to the roots of classic cartoons in animation. Producers Gail Berman and Andrew Mittman brought him to MGM, which lined up with top voice talents who were fans of the track. Charlize Theron voiced Morticia, Oscar Isaac voiced her husband Gomez, and Chloe Grace Moretz voiced her dark daughter on Wednesday. The film was ideally slated for the Halloween season, to be released on October 11 and screened during the macabre party. A $ 150 million global licensing and promotional partner campaign with brands including Hershey's Chocolate and IHOP helped the movie open to $ 35 million during the four-day Columbus Day holiday. The classified image behind Warner Bros & # 39; The wild card, he was still in his second weekend with $ 64.2 million.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Co-director Conrad Vernon knows how to make animated movies on a budget; his 2016 R-rated comedy produced by Seth Rogen Sausage Party yielded $ 140.7M at the worldwide box office and $ 47M in profit at a production cost of $ 19M. Addams family It made more, $ 203 million globally at a cost of production of $ 40 million (co-funded by Bron Creative, which covered a third) before a global P&A of $ 72 million. Universal distribution handled abroad. Stakes in an animated movie are traditionally lower than in a live-action feature, and most of the estimated $ 7 million seen here went to Theron. Days after the film's solid national opening, MGM quickly gave the green light. The Addams family 2 and sets a release date of October 22, 2021.