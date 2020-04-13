Anger breaks out in China after teen says Guardian repeatedly raped her

At 14, her mother sent her to live with a successful businessman in Beijing, who was supposed to serve as her caregiver and guardian. Instead, over the course of several years, she says, he repeatedly raped her and held her at home against her will.

Now 18, the young woman, who uses the pseudonym Xingxing, has released her account of abuse. Her story, published in the Chinese media in recent days, has become one of the most discussed topics in China, unleashing a wave of anger at the country's patriarchal culture and the authorities' reluctance to intervene in cases of sexual abuse.

The episode has become a critical test for China's small but energetic #MeToo movement, which has gained popularity in recent years despite the strict limits on Communist Party activism and tight control over the courts.

The man at the center of the case is Bao Yuming, a lawyer who studied in the United States and has advised some of China's biggest companies, including ZTE, the telecommunications giant. Bao, who is over 40 years old, has acknowledged that he had a close relationship with Xingxing, but has denied having acted wrong.