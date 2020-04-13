Anger breaks out in China after teen says Guardian repeatedly raped her

At 14, her mother sent her to live with a successful businessman in Beijing, who was supposed to serve as her caregiver and guardian. Instead, over the course of several years, she says, he repeatedly raped her and held her at home against her will.
Now 18, the young woman, who uses the pseudonym Xingxing, has released her account of abuse. Her story, published in the Chinese media in recent days, has become one of the most discussed topics in China, unleashing a wave of anger at the country's patriarchal culture and the authorities' reluctance to intervene in cases of sexual abuse.
The episode has become a critical test for China's small but energetic #MeToo movement, which has gained popularity in recent years despite the strict limits on Communist Party activism and tight control over the courts.
The man at the center of the case is Bao Yuming, a lawyer who studied in the United States and has advised some of China's biggest companies, including ZTE, the telecommunications giant. Bao, who is over 40 years old, has acknowledged that he had a close relationship with Xingxing, but has denied having acted wrong.
After Xingxing brought his case to the media, he was fired from his job as vice president of a large oil company in eastern China, and has since resigned from his position as a member of the ZTE board of directors.
On Monday, when public anger grew amid reports that police initially ignored Xingxing's complaints, the Beijing central government said it would investigate. A hashtag about the case on Weibo, a popular social networking site in China, had been viewed more than 790 million times as of Monday night.
Dozens of women in China have come forward in recent years with stories of abuse at the hands of powerful men. Some have won justice against prominent figures in business, the media, and academy, while others have struggled to be heard, blocked by lawsuits, harassment and government censorship.
Xingxing's experience highlights the challenges many Chinese women face in trying to report sexual abuse. Authorities often side with men in such cases, activists say, and rarely investigate allegations of rape and sexual assault.
"There are too many cases like this," said Guo Jianmei, a lawyer who is helping Xingxing. "Only when such a vicious case is exposed can it touch people's nerves."
In her account, which was first published last week by South Reviews, a Chinese magazine, Xingxing said that she first contacted Mr. Bao in 2015. Xingxing's mother connected with Mr. Bao in line after seeing that she was looking to adopt a child. , according to Chinese news reports, and thought her daughter would be better raised by a successful businessman.
Such informal arrangements are common in China, where adoption is strictly regulated. But the practice can lead to abuse, activists say, giving parents an incentive to sell their children for financial purposes and providing a vehicle for human trafficking.
In his account, Xingxing said that Mr. Bao introduced himself as a father figure but quickly became abusive. He tried to justify his intimate behavior with her by showing her child pornography, he said.
She said he installed a camera in the living room to make sure she didn't leave and warned her not to tell others about her behavior. Frightened and distraught, she said, she attempted suicide several times.
Mr. Bao, who is also known by the name of Robert Y. Bao, could not be reached for comment. He has described himself as a graduate of the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has advised major multinational companies, including Cisco and News Corp.
In an interview published last week by various Chinese news sites, he accused Xingxing of fabricating the allegations against him. "I want to refute it from start to finish," he said. "What she said is recklessly made up."
Xingxing said he repeatedly reported Mr. Bao's behavior to the police during the years he lived with him and provided evidence, only to be rejected.
Police in Yantai, a city in eastern China where Bao worked, said in a statement posted on social media last week that they had reopened an investigation into the case.
ZTE, the telecommunications company where Mr. Bao was a board member, said in a statement that it was "concerned,quot; about the reports.
Activists in China said the publication of the Xingxing story was a major advance in the country's #MeToo movement.
"People's awareness of feminist issues is getting stronger and stronger," said Hu Jiawei, founder of a sex education site. "But there are legislative gaps and attention is still needed."
As reports of Xingxing's allegations spread on social media, lawyers, activists, intellectuals, and celebrities flocked to social media to express their support. Many said China should do more to prevent sexual assault on children.
"It is exposed again and again, and disappears without a trace over and over again," Zhang Ziyi, a well-known Chinese actress, wrote on Weibo. "Without harsh punishment, only protection. Don't the hearts of policemen hurt? "
Claire Fu, Coral Yang, and Albee Zhang contributed to the investigation.