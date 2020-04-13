Android phones will receive COVID-19 tracking updates via Google Play

Google has confirmed that it will use the infrastructure of Google Play services to update Android phones with the upcoming COVID-19 contact tracking system that it is building in collaboration with Apple. You need to ensure that more Android phones actually receive the updates, and also make sure that they are available on phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher.

Until today, it was an open question, but a vital answer for Google. This is because Google Play is the only reliable system that exists to send software updates to Android phones in a timely manner. The other way, full OS updates, is often fraught with delays from both operators and manufacturers.

Google says its update system will apply to both phases of the Bluetooth contact tracking framework: the initial API rollout, due next month, and the next stage, which will see APIs built into the operating system. The companies will only say that the second stage will come "in the coming months."

There is a large set of Android devices that do not take advantage of Google Play services: all Android phones in China, as well as any Huawei phones sold worldwide after the US imposed restrictions. USA Google cannot export software to Huawei, which means that it could not apply this system to their phones, since it cannot include Chrome or Gmail.

For those phones, Google intends to publish a framework that those companies can use to replicate the secure, anonymous tracking system developed by Google and Apple. So it will be up to Huawei, Xiaomi and other Chinese manufacturers (or the Chinese government) to decide whether to use the system.

That's the strategy Google uses for its Project Mainline update system, released last year for newer versions of Android. However, Project Mainline updates are explicitly open source. Google declined to comment on whether this system would be, but did note that it will offer code audits to companies that want to adopt a similar system.