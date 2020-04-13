Andrew Cuomo reflects on being like a father and brother to Chris

Jason Decrow / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Andrew Cuomo is revealing what it is to be "somewhere between a father and a brother,quot; to Chris Cuomo.
In the past few weeks, the two brothers have become a loved couple by Americans who watch television at home. Their fun relationship and candid nature with each other have injected a sense of humanity into the news, something viewers enjoy watching amid reports of the coronavirus.
As Governor Cuomo says Howard SternIn a new interview, this is all natural and "genuine,quot; to them, they just "go back to childhood,quot; when they talk to each other. "Well, and he's also 100 percent genuine. I don't even have a choice. That's how I relate to him, period. And that's how I feel, he's pure, genuine, authentic. And he's a funny boy, and we got into this rhythm, "he says of his back and forth.
But, few people know that this was not always the case for the brothers. He says that at times he felt more like a "father,quot; to the newscaster than a brother.
"First of all, I'm 13 years older than Chris. My father was governor, I'm 13 years old, which means he's five years old, I'm 18. He could have been his father almost. So my father was very busy. I felt for Chris because he was much younger and alone, "shares the 62-year-old man. "So I was always somewhere between the role of father and brother. And it was a lot at the same time." Not to mention, Andrew was also an aspiring politician. So, in addition to helping with Chris, he was helping his father run political campaigns.
Cuomo explains that he felt he was always "balancing,quot; being there for Chris, whom he describes as a "really special human being,quot;, with being there for his "obsessive,quot; father. Cuomo adds: "You had Chris, he went home and I felt for him and his situation."
He admits that his many roles (father figure, older brother, campaign manager) created "a lot of pressure,quot; when he was a young adult, but says he hadn't "realized that at the time."
Now things are much more casual between the two. When on Chris' CNN show, between updates on the coronavirus pandemic, the brothers throw punches at each other. A fan favorite: "I called mom. I called mom just before she appeared on the show. By the way, she said it was her favorite," the governor joked one day. "The good news is that she said you are her second favorite, her second favorite son."
