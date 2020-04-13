Andrew Cuomo reflects on being like a father and brother to Chris

Andrew Cuomo is revealing what it is to be "somewhere between a father and a brother,quot; to Chris Cuomo.

In the past few weeks, the two brothers have become a loved couple by Americans who watch television at home. Their fun relationship and candid nature with each other have injected a sense of humanity into the news, something viewers enjoy watching amid reports of the coronavirus.

As Governor Cuomo says Howard SternIn a new interview, this is all natural and "genuine,quot; to them, they just "go back to childhood,quot; when they talk to each other. "Well, and he's also 100 percent genuine. I don't even have a choice. That's how I relate to him, period. And that's how I feel, he's pure, genuine, authentic. And he's a funny boy, and we got into this rhythm, "he says of his back and forth.

But, few people know that this was not always the case for the brothers. He says that at times he felt more like a "father,quot; to the newscaster than a brother.