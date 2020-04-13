Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on the occasion of Baisakhi

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid user of social media. During the blockade, the superstar has been extremely active constantly sharing her thoughts with everyone about the unfortunate situation. Earlier today, the actor took his social control and wished all his followers on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback photo to her Instagram account. In the picture, he is seen wearing traditional kurta pajamas, a black vest, and a turban on his head.

Take a look at the following image.

Now how cool is that?

Speaking of movies, Amitabh has a pretty interesting set of movies slated for release, including Gulabo Sitabo from Shoojit Sircar, Chehre from Rumi Jaffrey, Jhund from Nagraj Manjule, and Brahmastra from Ayan Mukerji. Are you excited to see the superstar on the big screen again? We're.