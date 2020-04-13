"American Idol" Tops Silent TV Ratings on Easter Sunday; ‘The Rookie’ Ticks Down – Deadline

Easter Sunday was pretty quiet in front of the television, with American idol leading ratings again. ABC aired the first part of a two-part special behind the scenes, which drew 1.0 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 6.91 million viewers. The show took a two-tenths hit from last week's episode.

Idol served as a guide for a new episode of The rookie (0.7, 4.78M), who slipped in on the show and from last season's audience. The duo still gave ABC the overall victory of the night for adults 18-49.

On CBS, the most watched network of the night, 60 minutes (0.9, 9.56M) held steady on the demo and almost matched last week's audience, while new episodes of God made me a friend (0.6, 5.85M) and NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7, 6.72M) were also on par with last week. The net wrapped its night with NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 6.04M), which fell a tenth in the demo.

NBC celebrated Easter with an encore of Jesus Christ Superstar Live (0.4, 3.17M), which was followed by 90 minutes Date (0.4, 2.74M).

Fox and the CW issued repeats.