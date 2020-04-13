Amazon: Amazon to add 75,000 jobs in the US USA As Online Orders Increase – Latest News

Amazon.com Inc said Monday it would hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers, as the coronavirus epidemic keeps Americans locked up in their homes and increases the demand for online orders. .

With shoppers clearing shelves out of fear of long-term quarantines or product shortages, companies are competing to keep food and health products in stock and to have employees available for store work or delivery.

The e-commerce giant faces the daunting task of hiring more people, even as calls to shut down the facilities grow. The company, which reported virus cases among warehouse staff and faced several protests, said it would implement temperature controls and masks for staff at all of its US warehouses. USA And Europe.

Some elected officials have asked the company to close warehouses.

But with unemployment rates reaching record levels, Amazon is looking to fill the gap. To attract new employees, the company had said it would add $ 2 to its $ 15-an-hour minimum to American workers' wages through April.

The company said Monday that it had filled all of the 100,000 jobs it previously advertised, and the new jobs add to that.

Amazon said it expects to spend more than $ 500 million globally to increase workers' wages during the pandemic, compared to a previous estimate of $ 350 million.

"We know that many people have been financially affected as jobs in areas such as hospitality, restaurants and travel are lost or stop working as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone without a job to join us on Amazon until things are back to normal and their previous employer is able to bring them back, "the company said in a blog post https://bit.ly/3a3SdJI.

Amazon's number of employees fluctuates seasonally, recently peaking in the vacation quarter of 798,000 full-time and part-time workers, before announcing 100,000 jobs after the pandemic.

Some unions and elected officials have criticized Amazon's response to the outbreak, which has infected more than 1.8 million people worldwide and caused more than 115,000 deaths.

