Amanda Peet, Christian Slater – Deadline

USA Network has set a pre-summer premiere for Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, the second season of his real crime anthology series. Starring Amanda Peet and Christian Slater, the love, betrayal, and death story will double with two consecutive episodes on Tuesday, June 2.

Check out the new trailer above.

He moved from Bravo to NBCU, brother of USA Network, the new Dirty john stars as Peet as Betty Broderick, the perfect wife and mother to Southern California. Married to her handsome college boyfriend Dan (Slater), Betty enchants everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering as she supported Dan through medical and law school until she burst into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty finally enjoys the fruits of her labor. That is, until Dan hires Linda (Rachel Keller), a bright and beautiful young woman with no luggage with whom she can happily forget the struggles of her past. Betty's attempts to defend herself and her angry refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her identity. And Dan's cold confidence blinds him to the bear he's created, and he won't stop rummaging until it's too late.

USA Network also announced today a marathon of Dirty johnThe first season and a new special, Dirty John, The Dirty Truth, will air on April 14.

Dirty john which received an order from Bravo for two direct seasons to the series in January 2018, comes from creator and writer Alexandra Cunningham and UCP. The first season was based on articles and a podcast about real crimes by Los Angeles Times Journalist Christopher Goffard on the story of how a romance between Debra Newell (Connie Britton) and the charismatic John Meehan (Eric Bana) got out of control.

