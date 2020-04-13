Amanda Knox and Crime Story Media Team in the interview series COVID-19-Era – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The exonerated and journalist Amanda Knox, in collaboration with novelist / journalist Christopher Robinson, has partnered with Kary Antholis' Crime Story Media on Imprisonment and exoneration in times of pandemic, A new series of regular interviews set in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The series of interviews explores stories of the criminal justice system told in the context of COVID-19. Every week Crime Story will post at least one interview per week from Knox and Robinson on the CrimeStory.com website, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Simplecast, and other podcast platforms. A transcript of each interview will also be posted on the CrimeStory.com website.

The titles of the interviews already released in the series are The search for peace in quarantine of an exonerated, The impact of quarantine on the incarcerated and The outbreak of mercy by Gavin Newson.

Related story Former HBO miniseries president Kary Antholis launches Crime Story website

"In the past 8 months, Amanda and Chris have made a great contribution to Crime Story, and we believe that since COVID-19 has changed the lives of billions of people in unprecedented ways, they can offer a unique insight into how the least prioritized The population of our society, those currently incarcerated, are the most vulnerable to the existential threat posed by the pandemic, ”said Antholis.

"Listening to the stories of the exonerated and imprisoned, especially during this time of crisis, not only provides comfort and perspective for those of us who are free, but encourages us to consider our dependence on imprisonment, which is not a panacea for our society. . diseases, but too often a cause of them. I am grateful to work with Crime Story to help bring these issues to light, "said Knox.

Antholis founded Crime Story Media in July 2019 after retiring as President, HBO Miniseries, and Cinemax Programming. Crime Story explores storytelling, news, and narrative analysis on crime and justice.

Knox and Robinson have contributed to Crime Story since its launch.

Knox spent almost four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder he did not commit. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, Waiting to be heard and she is currently hosting The truth about the true crime, a series of podcasts for Sundance / AMC that he produces and writes with Robinson.