Alibaba Pictures issues significant earnings warning amid coronavirus – Deadline

Alibaba Pictures, the entertainment arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, issued a profit warning, saying it expects losses for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 to range between RMB 1.1B-1.2B ($ 156M- $ 170M). That would be an increase of more than 330% compared to the previous year. The company cited "complicated difficulties in achieving a profitable operation facing the entertainment industry in mainland China since 2019" and a "significant decrease" in the group's fourth-quarter revenue as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a presentation to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late last week, Alibaba Pictures noted that there is "additional uncertainty in the industry's overall operating environment." With movie theaters closed since late January due to COVID-19, which disrupted the lucrative Lunar New Year period, and production halted, entertainment companies have come under increasing pressure. That comes from a 2019 that hit a new box office record, but nonetheless saw slow growth at just 5.4% vs. 9% in 2018 in local currency, and an increase in admissions of just .5%.

The year was complicated by the date changes, the accumulations and the drag of certain films. After cracking down on tax fraud in late 2018, and with the move from film industry oversight from SAPPRFT to the Propaganda Department, there was fear of investing, and even before the coronavirus there was concern about a shortage of new products. . this year and until 2021.

Alibaba noted that many of its partners "face operational difficulties and risks of disrupted capital chain." Given the circumstances, the group's accounts receivable and investment projects "are subject to recovery risk." However, he said there is "an adequate inventory of television movies and dramas and sufficient cash reserves" and that he "remains optimistic" about operations in each segment for the financial year ending March 31, 2021. Looking to the future, "in addition to maintaining" Alibaba "will make greater efforts in creating and composing its comprehensive entertainment content", focusing on building infrastructure for the entire film and television industry chain, and improving capabilities from across the industry. "

Alibaba Pictures had significant successes in China during 2019, including Green Book (through his investment in Amblin Partners), which earned over $ 70 million locally.

More details of Alibaba 2019/2020 final results will be provided at the end of May this year.