50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link is dragged for making this comment after sharing these photos with her son

While 50 Cent is famous for trolling on Instagram; At Easter, he was a proud father who smiled from ear to ear as he cooked and hunted for eggs with his son, Sire Jackson, whom he shared with his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Jo.

50 Cent, who recently made headlines by throwing his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, under the bus by saying he would rather have Tekashi 6ix9ine as his son, seemed like the perfect father when spending time with Sir.

the Power Star captioned the sweet photos: “This guy is so funny, he would be saying some shit. He told me he saw my ForLife program. I asked him if he liked it, he said it was great, but that if he practiced, he could do better. 😆 # abcforlife #Starz #BMF "

50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link posted this sweet comment under the photos: "… it's so stinky and cute ❤️❤️🐣". Cuban Link was dragged down for countless reasons.

One reviewer said, "Are you ready to be a stepmother dating a womanizer man half your age?"

One advocate wrote: “Epic failure in an attempt to be negative. First, let's correct your statement: @ 50cent is not half its age, but we get the shadow it was trying to cast. Next time keep negativity to yourself; It doesn't work for you 💯 It costs $ 0.00 to run your own business, you know. You don't have to tell us all that doesn't make sense! 😐😐 "

This sponsor stated: "It is a shame that there are still people like you in 2020. Not everyone wants to remain alone and heartbroken like you. Sorry … as you can see, she is happy and supportive, unlike some of you … I pray for you. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ ..50 wants a girl that all of you should try. Now she would be a beautiful girl! Hahaha

This commenter had this question: "serious question, how can you be with someone who doesn't even claim their other child?"

This social media user said, "You can't force a child to be with their father because the mother screwed up her head and was wrong everywhere. He and her first child don't have a good relationship, that child is an adult. They will fix it when they decide to! It is not about defending a celebrity because what you all don't realize is that you are going through the same difficulties as ordinary people. Everyone knows your attitude and your feelings towards your child because he leaves him very Sure. There's a difference between not fucking with your son (who is an adult) and being dead. "

This fanatic had the following reaction: “How come he's not dead? He has not been in the life of his oldest son since he was a child. He only publicly embarrassed him on video two days ago. I guess you missed it. Stop defending boring celebrities because if your son or a friend's son were treated that way, your tone would change. "

Clearly 50 has a softer side with Sire.



