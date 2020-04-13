3 out of 70 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in clinical trials – BGR

The World Health Organization listed 70 candidate vaccines for the new coronavirus, a significant increase from the number announced three weeks ago.

The large number of candidates, as well as the various types of vaccines that the researchers propose, increase the probability of success.

Only 3 of the 70 candidates have entered clinical trials at this time, two in the United States and one in China and Hong Kong.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Many things went wrong in regards to the initial response to the new coronavirus in several countries. The rest of the world had a couple of months' lead in China, but was unable to adequately prepare for an epidemic. Social distancing measures were instituted too late in some regions, and many governments found themselves fighting for essential protective gear, COVID-19 tests, and life-saving fans. At the time of this writing, the world had more than 1.84 million confirmed cases and almost 118,000 deaths as a result.

But the past few months have also brought a lot of good news. The COVID-19 investigation accelerated at an unprecedented rate. Doctors and scientists have sequenced the virus's genome and tracked its mutations, studied how it attacks the human body, and found ways to fight infection and help the immune system fight disease. Researchers are already testing various medications that may also speed patients' recovery, and are devising various vaccines that may help eradicate the disease in the coming years.

Just three weeks ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that 20 vaccines for the new coronavirus were being developed. That number has grown to 70 in a matter of days, and three of them are already in human trials. We have known two of these vaccines for months: the Moderna mRNA test and a vaccine candidate that is being worked on in Hong Kong and China.

Last week Inovio Pharmaceuticals launched a DNA-based vaccine. That's one of seven vaccine candidates Bill Gates is funding through his foundation right now. The Microsoft co-founder said his foundation will help build factories for these vaccines, although not all drugs will be used. Two or fewer of the vaccines may actually be approved, but Gates said it is worth risking a few billion dollars in time and money later.

Vaccines that go through tests and regulatory hurdles will be deployed anywhere from one year to 18 months from now. At best, a modern vaccine-like could be approved for emergency use this fall. But it is the people fighting COVID-19 at the front who would be the first to get it in their hands.

The WHO table lists the 70 COVID-19 candidates, complete with details on the phase they are in, the type of vaccine, the developer, and the platform used. Many of them will soon be in clinical trials. Pfizer only recently said it plans to work on up to four of its own candidates, though only one of them is listed in the table: it's an mRNA vaccine like Moderna's. Pfizer also said it is willing to make production lines available to other candidates should they be chosen by regulators and need additional manufacturing power.

The fact that so many labs have been quick to make a COVID-19 vaccine so quickly is excellent news and can help offset the slow start. It's also incredibly satisfying to see that researchers are targeting different weaknesses of the new coronavirus. The message seems to be that a coronavirus vaccine is possible; we just have to wait for it.

Hopefully, the virus won't show too many mutations. Comparatively, the flu mutates more aggressively, that's why every year a new vaccine comes out. The new virus appears to be much more stable, according to recent research. Once a large number of the population has acquired immunity through a vaccine or by surviving the disease, the spread of the virus will be significantly reduced and could ultimately disappear.

Image source: FILIPPO VENEZIA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock