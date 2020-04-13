2020 NFL Simulated Draft, LSU Edition: Project every chosen Tigers player in the record class

Two college soccer teams stand out above all others in terms of the number and quality of players selected in the NFL Draft.

Alabama and LSU.

The Tigers come from one of the best seasons in college football history, and the number of players eligible for the draft seems to indicate that. Quarterback Joe Burrow is considered a lock for No. 1 overall after one of the best statistical seasons of all time, but he will surely not be the last Tiger selected in the draft.

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer projects an absurd 16 (!) LSU players will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, breaking the record set in Alabama in 2018 with 12. That includes five projected first-round picks: two on attack and three in defense.

These are Iyer's projects for the Tigers players to be selected in the NFL Draft 2020 and where:

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Projected LSU Picks

Joe Burrow, QB

Projected: Round 1, Pick No. 1 (Bengals)

Burrow & # 39; s is one of the best stories of change in college football: After riding the pines at Ohio State for three seasons, he transferred to LSU, where in 2018 he had an average season while showing off some of the skills / qualities of leadership that would lead to a phenomenal 2019 Campaign.

His is an incredible football intelligence, but he is also an exceptionally accurate passer, in his pocket and on the run, who can guide his receivers along his routes. He also has great athletics, routinely making plays that extend momentum with his legs that demoralized defenses. The central Ohio native will almost certainly land with Cincinnati, who desperately needs a franchise quarterback and just three hours from his hometown of Athens, Ohio.

Kristian Fulton, CB

Projected: Round 1, Pick No.19 (Raiders)

Projected as the third corner taken in Iyer's simulated draft, Fulton is a great corner with good eyes and the ability to make plays on the ball. He became one of the best LSU defenders in 2019 alongside safety Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley Jr. He would be a good pick to position himself against Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen, especially now that Las Vegas added the former team to first round Eli Apple to his ranges

Justin Jefferson, WR

Projected selection: Round 1, Pick No. 21 (Eagles)

Jefferson was a massive reason for LSU's sustained success in the passing game last season, hauling 111 team leading receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in one outstanding season. He is a fast receiver with good route-running skills and the ability to take controversial catches; It could have an immediate impact as a slot receiver for the Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz.

K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / LB

Projected selection: Round 1, Pick No. 23 (Patriots)

Another LSU player whose actions skyrocketed during the 2019 campaign, Chaisson believes he contributes as a passer with a diverse set of skills that allows him to rush the quarterback and make plays on the field. Iyer projects him to be No. 23 overall against the Patriots, who have a need in the job after losing several pieces to free agency. Chaisson would also do well under Bill Belichick.

Patrick Queen, LB

Projected selection: Round 1, Pick No. 24 (Santos)

Queen is a versatile sponsor who finished in the top three defenders in tackles (85) and tackles for loss (12) for LSU in 2019. Slightly smaller at 6-0, 229 pounds, regardless of whether he plays with speed, explosiveness, confidence and great body control. Your diversity as an advocate should serve you well at the next level.

Grant Delpit, S

Projected selection: Round 2, Pick No. 43 (Bears)

Delpit fell a bit in his junior season from a 2018 campaign that earned him the Jim Thorpe Award. Regardless, the two-time All-American consensus is a large, fast, physical tackler who plays hard against tight ends and bigger receivers without showing hesitation to move up in career support. It will be a great foil for Bears ball bear Eddie Jackson.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB

Projected selection: Round 2, Pick No. 47 (Falcons)

Edwards-Helaire is a 5-7, 207-pound bowling ball, but its true value lies in its versatility and ability to catch passes. He ran 215 times for 1,414 yards while carrying 55 receptions (good for the third on the team) for 453 receiving yards in 2019, making him an excellent replacement for Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman for Atlanta. It will also be an excellent change of pace for Todd Gurley.

Lloyd Cushenberry, G / C

Projected selection: Round 3, Pick No. 66 (Redskins)

Cushenberry is a long-arm lineman with good pop and central strength, which should serve him well inside the line. He is hard to rush and fast enough on passing sets too.

Rashard Lawrence, DT

Projected selection: Round 3, Pick No. 106 (Ravens)

Lawrence is a high-powered, high-effort player who figures to rotate amidst the defensive attack. He plans to help more against the run than he would against the pass.

Saahdiq Charles, OT

Projected selection: Round 4, Pick No. 127 (Eagles)

Charles doesn't have an elite tackle height at 6-4, but he does have cornering, skill and recovery. You will have to work on some technical problems at the next level.

Damien Lewis, G

Projected selection: Round 4, Pick No. 133 (Seahawks)

Lewis is more valuable as a career blocker than a pass guard, but he's good enough in that regard to overcome his short stature (6-2).

Thaddeus Moss, TE

Projected selection: Round 4, Pick No. 136 (Packers)

The son of Hall of Fame catcher Randy Moss, Thaddeus Moss made some big plays in the LSU championship season, including more than a few sacks along the sideline. That said, his greatest strength in the next level will be his abilities to block the race, where he excels.

Jacob Phillips, LB

Projected selection: Round 5, Pick No. 151 (Chargers)

Phillips believes he is a consistent, task-oriented player who won't make too many mistakes at the next level. You don't have the size, speed, or explosiveness to start, but you can contribute to defense or special teams.

Blake Ferguson, LS

Projected selection: Round 6, Pick No. 181 (Broncos)

Once considered the best long snapper in the high school ranks, Ferguson has been dependable on special teams for LSU since his red jersey freshman season, even earning team captain honors in 2018 and & # 39; 19. . Her brother Reid Ferguson is in the middle of a three-year contract with the Bills in the same position.

Michael Divinity Jr., LB

Projected selection: Round 6, Pick No. 187 (Brown)

Divinity stood out in 2018 as a starter before missing nine games due to an ankle injury and eligibility issues. Its length allowed him to play both internal linebacker and EDGE for the LSU, but he will likely need to focus on a position at the next level.

Stephen Sullivan, TE

Projected selection: Round 7, Pick No. 218 (Giants)

Sullivan is a full-bodied catcher (6-5, 248 pounds) whose productivity decreased as Burrow found more consistent targets elsewhere in the Tigers' catching body. It will have to improve its functional blocking force, but it could contribute as a flexible tight end or a wide slot receiver.