1,000 people ignore quarantine and street party in Pensacola, Florida! (Vine)

Yesterday, people flocked to the popular housing projects in Pensacola, Florida to go out and party with their friends. And that despite a "shutdown,quot; order from the Florida governor.

MTO News learned that up to 1,000 people left yesterday, in close contact with each other. And the video shows that the police did nothing to separate the crowd.

This 1,000-person street party comes at the worst time, and could lead to the worst case scenario for the southern state.

