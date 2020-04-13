1,000 people ignore quarantine and street party in Pensacola, Florida! (Vine)

Yesterday, people flocked to the popular housing projects in Pensacola, Florida to go out and party with their friends. And that despite a "shutdown,quot; order from the Florida governor.

MTO News learned that up to 1,000 people left yesterday, in close contact with each other. And the video shows that the police did nothing to separate the crowd.

(see video above)

This 1,000-person street party comes at the worst time, and could lead to the worst case scenario for the southern state.

This is because the coronavirus is gathering steam in Florida, and many epidemiologists believe that Florida will be affected by the disease at least as badly as New York.

Currently, there are 19,895 people who tested positive for the disease in Florida. There have been 461 deaths and 2,672 are currently hospitalized.

Florida is the ninth most affected state with 19,895 cases. New York leads with 189,415, followed by New Jersey (61,850), Massachusetts (25,475), Michigan (24,638), California (23,287), Pennsylvania (22,920), Illinois (20,852), Louisiana (20,595) and Florida.