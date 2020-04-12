Wyoming technicians team up to meet coronavirus challenge – Up News Info

ByMargaret Austin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Across the state of Wyoming, there are web developers who specialize in mobile app coding, manufacturers who use 3D printers to bring ideas to life, and mapping professionals who use GIS to display data visually.

So as Array School of Technology and Design CEO Eric Trowbridge watched the impact of coronavirus on communities around the world, he began looking for ways to bring Wyoming together in the technology community to find solutions.

With Array leading the charge, the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition was formed on March 17. Since then, the network has grown to more than 200 volunteers with different ideas to help the people of Wyoming amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We need to unite the technology community across the state of Wyoming once and for all, and all collaborate and work together," said Trowbridge.

"This pandemic has really given us a way to solidify that."

At Laramie, the University of Wyoming's Student Innovation Center for Engineering Research and Education Building has nearly $ 1.4 million in new equipment, including 3D printers.

Now, under the leadership of Makerspace Coordinator Tyler Kerr, those 3D printers are being used to make surgical masks for hospitals across the state as part of the coalition. One day in March, they provided 115 masks for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center staff, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

"This felt absolutely like something we had to do," Kerr said, considering the resources at their disposal. "I think it is really in our power and we should be expected to help."

Kerr first heard about the possibility of 3-D printing surgical masks from a registered nurse at CRMC. Working under the direction of healthcare professionals, University of Washington students and staff have printed masks that they know those in the medical field can use.

Kerr said they must be cautious about what they produce, making sure they meet standards for medical care. They are currently in the process of creating face shields in addition to surgical masks.

"Everything it produced is what the medical community is asking for," Kerr said. "We are letting your teams, your experts lead the conversation."

While UW is the primary point of contact for 3-D printing, the use of the coalition's Slack, an online messaging system, has enabled individuals and fans with 3D printers to join in the efforts and provide help. as far as possible.

A day after creating the Slack channel for the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition, Slack donated $ 800 to help with his efforts.

Due to the large number of residents willing to step up and help, the coalition has created a team of four or five volunteers to rank the ideas presented and decide which projects should be prioritized. Ryan Alford has taken on the role of community manager, bringing together people with similar skills to help increase efficiency and meet the needs of the community.

"We really want to be able to support all of Wyoming," said Alford.

The coalition has already created a website where residents can tip service industry workers and delivery drivers directly using money transfer apps like Venmo and Cash App. Thanks to technicians across the state, Companies can now contact the coalition to establish a VPN so that their employees can work from home. The volunteers have organized a medical supplies unit at UW and are in the process of creating a GIS map with up-to-date information on coronavirus cases in Wyoming.

"I have never been part of a group like this in my life," said Alford. "It is really exciting to see people step forward and say, 'I am here. I want to help. Can you give me something to work on? "

The coalition's idea is that collaboration will lead to better ideas and faster execution. In partnership with Array and Stitches Acute Care Center, a new telehealth mobile app for Stitches was launched to provide medical assistance to those unable to enter the clinic.

While telemedicine visits are not new to Stitches, the app will provide "an easier way for patients to access telemedicine in Wyoming and Colorado," according to Stitches co-owner Amy Surdam.

"Now, more than ever, offering patients telemedicine to keep them at home and away from healthcare facilities is essential," Surdam said.

While the main focus is on projects that will aid in the fight against coronavirus, some of the efforts like applying Stitches telehealth will continue to serve Wyoming residents once things get back to normal. The Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition serves as an example of the difference a person or idea can make during a time of crisis.

"At the end of the day, Array felt it was the right thing to do: get involved and make an impact," said Trowbridge.