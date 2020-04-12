Working in a pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

The past few weeks have been stressful.

Knowing that I have to wake up and go to work when there is an invisible threat in the air (and it seems that everywhere) has not been easy.

As a journalist, it is my job to report the news of the day and the Covid-19 outbreak has taken over the news cycle daily.

So here I am, in the middle of everything, saving my personal feelings to be the professional I was hired for.

Truth be told, that's what it really is like to work in a pandemic.

I cannot be blinded by my fears. I choose not to make excuses for why I can't show up on my shift.

I know there are stories that need to be told and it is my job to tell them.

The most important thing I have in mind is security.

Every day I am equipped with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

I keep bottled water and liquid travel soap on me to wash my hands completely while I'm out in the field.

I also have a long boom microphone that I can extend during interviews.

This allows me to comply with social distancing orders and remain six feet away from my subjects.

During those interviews, that's when I really understand why I get up every day for this job.

When I listen to stories and transcribe people's concerns, I know I am serving a purpose.

It is a purpose that is greater than me.

I am inspired by the courage of our first responders and front-line hospital staff.

I am grateful for the restaurant employees and the supermarket workers who keep us fed.

I am grateful for what this experience has taught me. It shows me how fragile life is and I realize the role I play in it.

My role is to inform, regardless of conditions and this is the driving force that pushes me.

It drives me to stay focused and keep going, even in a pandemic.

