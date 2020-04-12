Why are some people so much more infectious than others?

As the coronavirus tears the country apart, scientists ask: Are some people more infectious than others? Are there super-spreaders, people who seem to vomit viruses, making them especially prone to infect others?

The answer seems to be yes. There seem to be super-spreaders, a poorly defined term for people who infect a disproportionate number of others, either as a result of genetics, social habits, or simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

But those virus carriers at the heart of what are called superpreparation events can lead and have caused epidemics, the researchers say, making it crucial to find ways to identify spread events or prevent situations, such as crowded rooms, where you can superpreparation occurs.

Equally important are those on the other end of the spectrum: people infected but unlikely to spread the infection.