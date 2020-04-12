Why are some people so much more infectious than others?

As the coronavirus tears the country apart, scientists ask: Are some people more infectious than others? Are there super-spreaders, people who seem to vomit viruses, making them especially prone to infect others?
The answer seems to be yes. There seem to be super-spreaders, a poorly defined term for people who infect a disproportionate number of others, either as a result of genetics, social habits, or simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
But those virus carriers at the heart of what are called superpreparation events can lead and have caused epidemics, the researchers say, making it crucial to find ways to identify spread events or prevent situations, such as crowded rooms, where you can superpreparation occurs.
Equally important are those on the other end of the spectrum: people infected but unlikely to spread the infection.
Distinguishing between those that are more infectious and those that are less infectious could make a huge difference in the ease and speed with which an outbreak is contained, said Jonathan Zelner, a statistician at the University of Michigan. If the infected person is a super spread, contact tracing is especially important. But if the infected person is the opposite of a superdiffuser, someone who for whatever reason does not transmit the virus, contact tracing can be a wasted effort.
"The difficult part is that we don't necessarily know who those people are," said Dr. Zelner.
Two factors are at stake, said Martina Morris, professor emeritus of statistics and sociology at the University of Washington.
"There has to be a link between people to transmit an infection," he said. But, he added, a link "is necessary but not sufficient." The second factor is how infectious a person is. "We hardly ever have independent data on those two things," said Dr. Morris.
He noted that it can be easy to mistakenly attribute multiple infections to an individual, possibly exposing the person to a public attack, when the spread has nothing to do with the person's infectivity.
"If you are the first person in a room full of people to become infected and if it is an easily spread disease, you will look like a super spread," he said. "Anyone in that room could have had the same impact. You were just the first in line.
However, there seem to be situations where some people cause large outbreaks. With Covid-19, it is not yet known whether those highly infectious people include people with silent infections who don't realize they're sick, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and executive director of Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies . Most likely, he adds, over-grasp events can involve people with symptoms that persist but are not sick enough to stay home.
Or they could involve infected people who shed an unusual amount of virus, a little-studied factor that could be due to variations in the amount of virus in a patient's cough spray drops or the amount of infectious virus in feces, for example.
No matter what the cause, public health measures, such as avoiding crowds, and what Dr. Frieden calls cough hygiene, can prevent an overcoming event, he said.
The medical history is full of stories of overcoming outbreaks of parasitic diseases, tuberculosis, measles and other diseases.
There's Mary Mallon, a cook better known as typhoid fever, who spread typhoid fever to more than 50 people in the early years of the 20th century. She herself was not ill but was asymptomatic, silently infected with typhoid.
Superspreading also played a role in the outbreaks of two other coronaviruses, SARS and MERS.
"The MERS-CoV outbreak in South Korea was driven primarily by three infected individuals, and approximately 75 percent of cases date back to three super-spreaders that have infected a disproportionately high number of contacts," wrote George F. Gao, an immunologist and virologist at the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, in a recent article.
The outbreak in South Korea began in 2015 when a 68-year-old man became infected with MERS during a trip to the Middle East. He returned to South Korea, where he directly infected 29 people, two of whom infected 106 people. The total number of cases in South Korea at the time was 166, that over-broadcast event accounted for most of the outbreak.
In 2003 during In the SARS outbreak, the first patient in Hong Kong appears to have infected at least 125 others. Other over-arrest events involved 180 people in a Hong Kong housing complex and another 22 people on a plane from Hong Kong to Beijing.
In the Ebola outbreak in Africa between 2014 and 2016, 61 percent of infections were attributed to just 3 percent of infected people.
Overproduction also appears to have caused outbreaks of the new coronavirus.
An event occurred in late February when 175 Biogen executives gathered for a conference at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf Hotel. At least one was infected with the coronavirus. Two weeks later, seventy-five percent of the 108 Massachusetts residents infected with the virus were associated with Biogen. The infections spread from there to other states and other Massachusetts residents.
"Why at that conference?" asked Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Translational Research Institute in San Diego. “At that time there were so many conferences, it was before social distancing. Something was going on there.
Then there was March 12 birthday party in Westport, Connecticut. About 50 people attended. Half ended up infected. The case pool expanded so quickly that health officials abandoned contact tracking.
In a funeral on February 29 in Albany, Georgia, someone unknowingly spread the virus among the 200 mourners. In the current Illinois hot spot, the Cook County Jail, at least 400 are known to be infected.
At the other end of the infectivity hood curve are infected people who do not seem to infect others. During the MERS outbreak in South Korea, 89 percent of patients did not appear to transmit the disease.
In the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a striking example of the far end of the non-infectious: a couple in Illinois.
On January 23, the wife, who had returned from a visit to Wuhan, became the first laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 case in the state. On January 30, her husband was infected. It was the first known person-to-person transmission in the United States.
Both husband and wife became seriously ill and were hospitalized. Both recovered.
State public health officials tracked his contacts: 372 people, including 195 health workers. Not a single one became infected.
Dr. Jennifer Layden, medical director of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said the notable lack of spread likely stemmed from several factors. Where were the couple in the course of their infection when they came in contact with those other people? Did they sneeze or cough? How close were the contacts? Were the people they interacted with just less susceptible to infection?
As grimly appealing as looking for viral super-spreaders is, there are difficulties.
There is a good chance that a group of infections could be attributed to a superframe when, instead, public health officials missed some transmissions from other people, Dr. Zelner said. And there are social consequences to the super-scattering stories.
"The nature of our society right now is that we are very interested in the catastrophic," said Samuel K. Roberts, a Columbia medical historian. "The best way to do this is to have something that looks like a zombie story. It is a powerful narrative. "
The general public does not need to know if an outbreak was located in a person, he said.
"What's more important is, how do we protect ourselves?" he said. “Finding patient zero is not going to help. It only fuels fear of the other.
