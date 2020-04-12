What is Gordon Hayward's life like during quarantine?

When Celtics forward Gordon Hayward celebrated his thirtieth birthday on March 23, his wife Robyn offered to give him a basketball hoop.

But Hayward declined.

At the time, the NBA season had been suspended for 12 days and Hayward was hopeful that the league's comeback could be sooner rather than later. Also, the weather in Boston was still a little sad. So, he rejected his wife's proposal and continued to work out the gym in the couple's basement.

Now, unclear about the NBA's comeback, Hayward is reconsidering. Maybe I should get a hoop just so I can shoot again.

"There is certainly nothing like playing basketball," Hayward said.

"It is a sin to be from Indiana and not have a basketball hoop," added Robyn.

With closed practice facilities for players indefinitely, the Celtics coaches and coaching staff have been actively involved with the team on home practice. But Hayward Peloton, kettlebells, and body weight exercises can only do so much, especially when they're in the same place as your three young daughters.

"It is difficult to work steadily and intensely at home," Hayward said. "When you are at home, there are many distractions and many things that can take you away from your training."

If the sun peeks in, Hayward likes to go running outside. He will also work on ball handling drills at the entrance.

Even if you add a hoop to the mix, Hayward knows that nothing he does alone will simulate 5-on-5 basketball physically or mentally. Like several of his teammates, Hayward says a two to three-week training camp would be necessary if the league resumes game action this season.

Meanwhile, in addition to doing his best to stay fit, he's using his free time to enjoy one of his favorite hobbies: playing video games. Perhaps to Robyn's chagrin, he will broadcast live for a couple of hours during the day, and then play for a few more hours at night, sometimes until 3 a.m., according to Robyn.

His favorite game is often League of Legends, where he actively works to move from the "golden,quot; rank to the "platinum,quot; rank. The process is not easy.

"This is the time to improve in video games and I have not yet reached platinum," Hayward said. "It is definitely frustrating."

Her oldest daughter, 4-year-old Bernie, has also started to show some interest in video games, so Hayward will be playing Pokémon or Mario Kart with her using her Nintendo Switch. Sometimes they also play Dauntless, which Robyn calls "a terrible idea for a 4-year-old girl,quot; because it involves killing monstrous creatures known as Behemoths.

"She likes to kill monsters," said Hayward.

There isn't much home schooling on the agenda because their children are very young, but Gordon and Robyn have done their best to educate Bernie about the coronavirus pandemic. Robyn not only wants them to understand the importance of washing their hands, but she also wants them to recognize the value of giving back in times of need.

The couple recently donated Dunkin gift cards to the 450 staff members in the Boston Children's Hospital emergency room and attended meals for the Newton-Wellesley Hospital emergency room.

Bernie and his sister Charlie, who is 2 years old, also made cards for local supermarket workers. Because Robyn visits the same grocery store every week, the girls recognize some of the employees.

Robyn said, "That was good because I want them to understand that you have to help when you can."