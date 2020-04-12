Watchalong, World Cup Final: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood react to the thriller | Cricket News





English mafia Jofra Archer after England's final World Cup victory over New Zealand at Lord & # 39; s in July 2019

On July 14, 2019 he was revised on Easter Sunday when Sky Sports brought him a full replay of England's victory over New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord & # 39; s.

For the final stages, in which England equaled New Zealand's total of 241 and then triumphed in the limit countdown after the Super Over was also tied, viewers joined Man of the Match Ben Stokes as well as teammates Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler for a special watchalong.

Take a look at what they said next as they reacted to the six that should have been five, Trent Boult caught Stokes but then stepped on the limit rope, and the moment Buttler tore the bails to finish off Martin Guptill and win the World Cup of England …

England beat New Zealand in the limit countdown to win the World Cup

England rebuilds 86-4 with Stokes and Buttler

BUTTLER reveals his mindset when he reached the fold …

"It was about starting a partnership. My plan was to bring some intensity and stick with Stokesy, since he had been playing well the entire tournament. On terrain like this, that might not be for being really aggressive and reaching limits, but running between the wickets, looking to get out of the strike, walking the wicket … We said that if we were still there and we needed 80 of the last 10, we would stand behind to get them. "

BUTTLER when he really started having fun …

"Stokesey hit three or two in a row to make a partnership of fifty or something and the crowd really kicked off. We both laughed in the middle. I just remember it was one of the funniest moments I've ever had. I never had on a cricket ground! It was a great time to share, in the heat of everything that was happening. "

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes shared a crucial position of the century

BUTTLER on the despair of dating …

"Seeing this again, I think I got a little bit overconfident. I hit a four, then got two and I'm thinking, 'I'm going to win the game for us here'. It's really hard. I know that when I came out he was pulling my hair out in the locker room It was horrible Morgs (Eoin Morgan) sat there and watched the entire entrance, his emotions hardly changed from the outside a good poker player I think!

With the wickets falling, WOOD prepared in case they needed it …

"I'm fully prepared now. Honestly, I feel sick even now that I only think about how I felt then. Jos was going crazy after he came out, I had never seen him like this before. I had full faith Stokes was still going to do it, I've seen him do it many times since our days at Durham Academy. All day I was up and down thinking 'we're going to win', we're going to lose. " (When Liam Plunkett came out), he was sweating. He could have told me something about what was happening but I was gone! I remember Morgy asking me what I was thinking. I said I was fine, but I was really thinking 'I have no idea' "

Chaos began to emerge when Stokes won two lucky sixes and nailed another

It gets stuck when Boult stepped on the boundary rope eventually trying to catch …

"This piece of cricket here felt horrible because I thought 'What have I done?' And then it was six o'clock. I knew immediately (I hadn't gotten enough out of the ball), my head dropped immediately. I was jogging praying for something to happen. I can't believe it happened. "

STOKES in Boult, which sweeps the slog for six in the final regulation on …

"I've never played this shot against a sealant in my life. I don't know what I was thinking. I never had and then I did it twice in 15 minutes (after hitting four like that in the Super Over)."

Stokes apologizes for his lucky six strays

STOKES at Guptill's throw deflecting his bat and going six …

"What are the chances of that happening? It was a 70-yard shot. I had no idea there were six. If it had been five and we had got to the last ball I needed three, it would have changed the way I played the last ball. . "

A ball to go: England needs two to win and one for a Super Over

STOKES on the last ball …

"I didn't know a Super Over was coming until I asked before the last ball. I had to go and talk to Marais (referee Marais Erasmus). I had to make a decision. I could have won the game, but I could have also lost the game, so I thought about putting the ball in the ball, putting pressure on New Zealand. "

STOKES in MARK WOOD's outfit …

Here it is: chest protector, arm protector. Normally it weighs seven stones and now it weighed around 15. "

WOOD when running out of the last ball …

"What am I doing? It was the worst dive in the world due to the fact that I had all the gear on. I wasn't even in the frame. I'm a little embarrassed to tell you the truth!"

A frustrated Stokes could only score one of the final ball of England's 50 overs.

England scored one, so a Super Over was …

WOOD about the mood of England in the dressing room …

"Everyone was wide awake. I was tense when I left the locker room to hit, but now everyone was excited. We had this opportunity. I remember Jase (Jason Roy) was looking for the team. He couldn't find it like he had thrown all of his when he came out."

NASSER HUSSAIN on the feeling in the comment box before the Super Over …

"It was absolute chaos. You're asking the statistics guy if the regulations had changed for a Super Over and what if there's a tied Super Over. Brendon McCullum was to my right, pulling his hair out. Chaos but good chaos." The best half hour was approaching. "

STOKES Initially suggesting that he didn't hit in the Super Over …

"Morgs made the decision. When he told me it was Jos and me, I said 'Jos and Jason Roy'. But as soon as Morgs said 'no, we want a left and right combo', I had to go and clear my head, take out my excitement and turn it back on. I had to get rid of everything that had happened to go out and give it another go. As for the Super Over, I don't even know if anyone wrote the rules they knew what they were the rules! "

STOKES after England posted 15 in their Super Over …

"Right now, right now, I thought we had won the World Cup."

Now he was done with Jofra Archer with the ball, after some keywords from Adil Rashid.

BUTTLER on a vital contribution from Rashid …

"I asked Morgs if we were lucky for the Irish with us and I remember Rash came up and said, 'Don't worry guys, Allah is on our side.' He summed up the diversity in our team, it was fantastic. little moment. "

JOFRA ARCHER on bowling in the Super Over …

Looking back, it was kind of crazy to let me play it, such an inexperienced guy in and around the team. I honestly thought Chris Woakes or Plunkett would play it but that didn't happen. I think it was good that the last thing I heard was that (Ben Stokes told me that what happened would not define me. Yorker was my favorite ball, something I knew I could do. I couldn't believe the first ball was wide: I had my rule, go! "

Jofra Archer kneels after England's victory

England wins "by the smallest margin,quot;!

BUTTLER when taking the bonds …

"All the emotions. Relief, happiness. That 30 seconds to a minute after I took the bails to everyone running was the most incredible feeling. A couple of hours later, one of the security guards brought me the gloves and the cap. I had no idea where they went after I threw them up! "

NASSER on being part of the feedback team for the winning moment …

"You are never too nervous when you have Ian Bishop on one side and Ian Smith on the other. Ian Smith, as he has shown on several occasions, but especially this time, is one of the best emitters in history."

Buttler got rid of bails to run out of Martin Guptill and win the World Cup

BUTTLER was like a child in a candy store …

"I was so excited to be able to touch the World Cup. I remember the day before I had terrible thoughts about passing and not being able to pick it up. I couldn't wait for Morgs to pick it up and hold it. It was the justification for everything coming together. We felt so depressed in Adelaide after leaving the 2015 World Cup, but the change was very fast. "

ARCHER would have been distressed if England had lost …

"The most encouraging thing was that we won. If we had lost, I probably would have asked to leave or taken a month or two outside of cricket. Honestly, I don't know. I take the losses very hard, so God knows what loss in the Cup final of the World would have made me "

I think if their family wasn't there then I don't know what was so important that they couldn't be. Someone would have to be in the hospital or something! Was Jofra Archer's family in the game?

Victorious England, with Stokes the hero

NASSER says the game was Stokes' redemption …

"What happened off the field and on the field in the 2016 T20 World Cup final with Carlos Brathwaite … was Stokes' redemption. One asks why someone as cool as Stokes was crying, it's because there was a lot of history "

BUTTLER added that Stokes is an inspiration …

"The magnitude of the things he's capable of is very inspiring to everyone else on that team. It's amazing to share the field with such a guy. It makes everyone else a foot taller."