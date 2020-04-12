Watchalong Ashes: Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes on Headingley's miracle | Cricket News

















9:11



Watch the best moments as Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and more watched the surprising conclusion of Ben Stokes' match-winning Ashes at Headingley.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes relived the incredible finale to the third Ashes Test at Headingley last summer at Ashes Watchalong.

Click on the video above to see some of the highlights When the stars of England joined Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Rob Key of Sky Sports for the end of the Headingley epic.

What was going through Stokes' head during his spectacular innings? How were the nerves in the locker room? And what were they thinking when Nathan Lyon lost that opportunity?

Rocking up Headingley …

Joe Root: "It was one of those days where you get up in the morning and think, 'We have a real chance to do something special'. After we hit the ground and did your homework, it all became very real.

"There were some nerves flying, so it was about taking advantage of them. I couldn't do that, but Ben managed to master it."

Jonny Bairstow: "The whole atmosphere during the day was electric. It was an appropriate game for the crowd and the way they got behind all the guys when they entered the bat was magnificent."

Jos Buttler runs out of …

Root: "It was a quiet dressing room at the moment."

Feeling the pressure?

Root: "Two days ago, plus or minus 60, I was thinking I was going to get the bag in the end. To make the game go like it was really amazing."

Chris wakes up: "It's nice of you to get me on the air just as I'm about to go out. I get nervous before I go out into the fold, but it was one of those days when the nerves reached a new level. You try to channel them on the right track.

"I remember touching the gloves (with Stokes) and thinking he was completely in the zone. You have a conversation about what the bowlers are doing, kicking the ball, etc. But he was calm, even more than normal,quot;.

Wake up the chips a short extra cover …

Awake "It's not great, is it?"

Here comes Jofra Archer …

Root: "I knew Jofra was some kind of free card. You threw it out and it was all going to happen quickly, whether it was a quick 20 or 30 and it would get us into a really good position or it could end pretty quickly."

"You know he is talented and he has a very good aggressive game; you just hope to see the best side of what he can do."

Archer falls to Nathan Lyon …

Bairstow: "We are looking at the barrel, are we not? In a turn, we have three left-handers for Lyon to get on the hard."

"It is going to be difficult, but what is unraveling now is absolutely incredible and something I will never forget."

Sky Sports & # 39; Michael Atherton: "It is such a cruel game; Lyon played absolutely well this last day and yet he will be remembered for his clumsy career.

"In the documentary & # 39; The Test & # 39 ;, when Justin Langer had Australia watch the game, Lyon could be seen in the back of the room barely able to see. He was behind his hands!"

Sky Sports & # 39; Nasser Hussain: "I thought (Australian captain) Tim Paine hit it until England had nine losses. Until Jack Leach walks into the fold, he's had a good test match."

"In that last hour and a half, he lost the plot. I thought he drowned, to be honest; I thought Australia drowned."

Stuart Broad lasts two balls; with steps …

Ben stokes "Once Leachy came out to join me, it was pretty obvious what I had to do and what I had to do. I had to face as many balls as possible and Leachy knew I had to survive."

"When something like that gets in front of you, in a difficult situation like this, it gets weirdly easier. Before, even that association with Jonny was still a case of what do we do?

"(Leach) getting that promotion to No. 3 (as a night watchman against Ireland) at Lord's was a blessing because I think he had a Championship average of three before that."

"Look at the trust now; he's Marcus Trescothick out there!"

Stokes goes to the charge …

Stokes: "It is such a strange feeling. As soon as you hit the ball, you know if it has gone six on one foot or if you are going to be caught at the half-foot limit on the rope. I don't know why, but you know that."

Root: "I remember sitting in the locker room with Broad on one side and Buttler on the other, and when Jos turns around and says 'this guy is a weirdo' you know you're witnessing something special."

A change in Australians?

Stokes: "They weren't (sledding). You could feel their tension."

"Even though they weren't on each other, you could tell by their body language. Even Lyon, when he bowled before, always walks facing you in the opposite direction of his mark. But he started walking with his back to the hitters. "

"Little things like that, you start to feel."

Root: "He (David Warner) is not the calmest on the field. He probably performed a little better this series than in previous ones."

"Throughout the entire series, he was not just an individual, there were some exchanges, but he keeps him alive and lets you know that you are in a competition. Some people really enjoy it and others not so much."

"I think it worked against Australia in these innings, on some occasions when they could have said something to Ben; the night before, actually, I remember him saying, 'That's going to win the game for us tomorrow.'"

And a view of the England countryside …

Bairstow: "He (Trevor Bayliss) just didn't move. He just stayed in the same place. You know what Trev is like, he was unmoved until a little later, when some of the shots Ben played were outrageous and got everyone on the move." "

Root: "We had some guys in the physiotherapist's room; they'd been there all day. We had Joe Denly walking around the toilets, reading some Yorkshire phrases on the wall for about an hour and a half, a fluent Kentish boy. Yorkshire

"A few guys didn't come out of the balcony and the viewing gallery was filled with around five or 10 to win, that's when we all got together. You get some very superstitious characters in games like this."

Stokes can't see Leach …

Stokes: "It was just because I was powerless. I got to the point where it was like 'we're so close to doing this'. Before, yes, we could still do it, but we were pretty far away."

"Eighteen to win and I felt helpless; I said earlier, if one of us came out and we didn't win this game, I would rather have been me than Leachy. I would have been devastated but it's not his job."

Stokes six; England needs two to win …

Root: "At this point, Broady poked his head through the ceiling of the observation gallery, it is very small and he poked his head out of one of the panels."

Lyon loses the opportunity to run out of money …

Stokes: "Look at my face here!"

Root: "I've seen that face before. That's the face you get when you drop one from Stokes."

Does LBW take off?

Root: "We have a problem with technology; I don't think he hit the stumps. (Referee) Joel Wilson will always have a special place in my heart for that moment."

Stokes: "Does not turn! One of the Australian players out there, I don't remember who he was, he said "they have one (review) left," basically saying "give it up and then let them check it out." This is not how it works. "

Stokes breaks the winning races …

Root: "I remember walking to the center to see Ben at the end and there were people throwing shoes and plastic cups into the air. It was amazing!"

Stokes: "Great memories! One of the best days: memories that we will always have together as a group.

"The locker room is sacred as a cricket player and that afternoon after this day was just sensational. We as a group of players, support staff, management can always remember that day, on the field, what happened, but also memories that we created in the locker room. It was incredible. "