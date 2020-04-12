Watch the epic version of Simone Biles in the handstand challenge

Simone Biles took the challenge of the handstand to a whole new level.

While you have already seen stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom holland and Harrison Osterfield Take part in the handstand challenge (consisting of celebrities taking their shirts off without losing their handstand shape) on social media – you haven't seen anything like what 23-year-old Biles just did.

The USA Gymnastics star took to Twitter to post the impressive video of his version of the handstand challenge, in which he effortlessly removes his sweatpants in less than a minute without losing his shape or balance.

AND Chrissy Teigen He said what we were all thinking as we watched, at the edge of our seats, Biles took off his sweatpants. "Simone, I have to lie down and have someone else do it normally,quot; Teigen replied on Twitter.

Many of Biles' followers even shared videos of themselves doing their version of the handstand challenge.