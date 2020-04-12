Watch the epic version of Simone Biles in the handstand challenge

Simone Biles took the challenge of the handstand to a whole new level.
While you have already seen stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom holland and Harrison Osterfield Take part in the handstand challenge (consisting of celebrities taking their shirts off without losing their handstand shape) on social media – you haven't seen anything like what 23-year-old Biles just did.
The USA Gymnastics star took to Twitter to post the impressive video of his version of the handstand challenge, in which he effortlessly removes his sweatpants in less than a minute without losing his shape or balance.
AND Chrissy Teigen He said what we were all thinking as we watched, at the edge of our seats, Biles took off his sweatpants. "Simone, I have to lie down and have someone else do it normally,quot; Teigen replied on Twitter.
Many of Biles' followers even shared videos of themselves doing their version of the handstand challenge.
A follower has shared, "THIS WAS HARD OMG,quot;.
Another said: sharing a TikTok video of themselves, "SAME !!!!"
And of course the troll of all trolls, Ryan Reynolds also slipped into the mentions of Biles and jokingly replied: "Not."
As fans can remember, the Spider-Man: away from home The actor had also challenged Reynolds to try the T-shirt handstand challenge, but he simply replied in a video, "No."
It looks like we won't see Reynolds try any of the variations of the challenge anytime soon. But we think it's safe to say that after Biles, no one should try.
