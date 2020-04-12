Warner Bros. Stage 13 Studio Creates Asian Restaurant Campaign – Deadline

Stage 13 content studio, part of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, has launched # stage13supports, a campaign to recognize Asian restaurants and small businesses through original Asian cuisine and unscripted travel series Family style.

The series features a wide variety of multi-generation Asian chefs, restaurateurs, and foodies. The campaign encourages take-out orders from Asian restaurants, and urges viewers to share their Family style moments during orders to stay home to create a safe community. The goal is not only to support Asian-owned restaurants and their customers, but also to open communications to connect and stay together.

Stage 13 will post daily restaurant clips featured in the series. The restaurants are located in southern California and Hawaii. A complete list can be found on Facebook Family style group here.

“We want these restaurants and culture to continue to thrive and remain open during such extreme circumstances. By showing our support for the Asian restaurant and small business community, we hope this will serve as our love letter to the restaurants that welcomed us and gave us a seat at their table during the filming of our series, "said Shari Scorca, Vice President. unscripted content in Stage 13. "We hope people will use Family style as a guide to Asian foods or cuisines that have not yet been tried and that fans join the Group to share stories and words of encouragement as well. "

"Since the restaurants closed, I have had to drive my business in ways I never knew I could. I thank all of the supporters who have placed orders and helped us share our food with others, including hospital workers. It is important thank you, "said Mayly Tao, owner of DK's Donuts.

"Life has completely changed for us at BPMF (Bopomofo) as we try to stay afloat during this time, launching new initiatives and protocols," said Phil Wang, co-founder of Bopomofo Café. Fortunately, the local community and our fans have been very supportive near and far. People are ordering online from other states and even countries to help us. We are also trying to pay for this kindness. Thanks to Stage 13 for using their platform to support small businesses, especially Asian-owned ones, during this time! ”

The restaurants that will be featured are:

Bopomofo Café (841 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA, https://www.bopomofocafe.com/

The Pig and the Lady (83 N. King St., Honolulu, HI, www.thepigandthelady.com)

Sam Woo (937 E Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA)

Truck StopBye Café (Los Angeles, www.stopbyecafe.com/online-ordering)

Lobsterdamus Food Truck (777 Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA, www.lobsterdamus.com)

Tacos Norigami (serving Orange County / LA CA, www.norigamitacos.com/new-events)

Paik Noodles (Koreatown, CA)

Orochon Ramen (123 Astronaut E S Onezuka St, Los Angeles CA, www.orochonramenla.com)

DK’s Donuts (1614 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA, www.dksdonuts.com)

Radhika (966 Mission St, South Pasadena CA, www.radhikarestaurant.com)

Button Mash (1391 W Sunset Blvd, LA, CA, www.buttonmashla.com)

TeaPop (5050 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA, www.teapopla.com)

Directed by the "Foodie Fam" Family style is an unscripted series on the Stage 13 YouTube channel and Facebook Watch that features a group of famous friends and guests, exploring popular Asian restaurants and cultural venues, with each episode ending around a table sharing a meal.