Virtual Easter celebrations; SWAT Medical Teams Targeted Affected Senior Care Centers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

San Jose T-shirt printers raising money for local businesses $ 10 at a time

SAN JOSE – A new fundraising campaign in San José aims to help keep small businesses in the Bay Area afloat, $ 10 at a time. It's called Unity SJ. Three local t-shirt printers teamed up to sell new designs stamped with the word "Unity." For every t-shirt sold, $ 10 will go to one of a dozen local businesses, chosen by the buyer. read more

Budding Elementary School Journalists Post "Third Grade Closing News,quot;

ORINDA – With schools closed for weeks during the coronavirus shelter, some elementary students in Orinda are circulating their own newspaper. Third graders at Glorietta Elementary School go on field trips, camp out in the backyard, and even trim their parents' hair while taking shelter instead. But twice a week, a dozen students present story ideas in a video conference call. One by one, Lucy Targonski asks each of her classmates, "What are you doing?" read more

Alameda County Seeks Donations to the Disaster Relief Fund During the Coronavirus Pandemic

OAKLAND – Alameda County on Saturday reactivated a disaster relief fund to help individuals, community-based organizations, first aid personnel and health workers in need of various things thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. To replenish this fund, the county is reaching out to our philanthropic, commercial, private, public nonprofit organizations, and other donor partners. "Looking to the future, we are only just beginning to understand and address the impact of the pandemic," said County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi. "What we do know for sure is that many will certainly face financial struggles and unforeseen challenges in the coming days, weeks and months." read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Despite Coronavirus Deferrals, Californians Don't Get Approved to Pay Property Taxes

SACRAMENTO – Coronavirus has delayed income taxes, mortgage payments, and evictions in California. But not property taxes. Friday was the deadline to pay those taxes without incurring a hefty fine, and Governor Gavin Newsom let the date slip by without taking any action. Business groups had urged Newsom to use its executive authority to delay the deadline or at least waive all late payment penalties.

Local governments rejected. Property tax payments are your biggest source of income and are only collected twice a year. Governments said they need the money because other sources of income, including taxes on retail sales and hotel rooms, have dried up since Newsom ordered everyone to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus. read more

Newsom Launches SWAT Medical Teams To Prevent Outbreaks In Senior Care Centers

SAN FRANCISCO – With growing outbreaks of coronavirus in senior care centers in the San Francisco Bay Area and the state, Governor Gavin Newsom has launched SWAT teams of infectious disease experts to stop what he called a " Golden Wave "of infections among staff and senior residents During his daily coronavirus news conference on Friday, Newsom addressed growing concern about the outbreaks among Californians most vulnerable to the disease. He said there were 1,224 senior care centers in the state with health officials monitoring outbreaks and infections in 191. Among those sites that reported coronaviruses, 1,266 people, staff members, and residents tested positive for the disease. . read more

‘Give Up Easter’ – East Bay parks close to deter shelter violators on-site

CASTRO VALLEY – As the Easter weekend began, Bay Area leaders asked people to stay home, and many parks were temporarily closed. "This is the year we ask you to give up Easter in its traditional form of picnics and the like," said Robert Doyle, general manager of the East Bay Regional Park District. Easter weekend is the busiest of the year in East Bay parks, which is why 10 of the most popular parks are closing their parking lots on Saturdays and Sundays to try to reduce potential crowds. read more

2 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

REDWOOD CITY – Two employees of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the sheriff's office said Saturday. The employees, whose job descriptions were not disclosed, are not correctional officers or deputies, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The two employees are quarantined at home and under the treatment of their doctors. They haven't been working since late March and the two cases don't appear to be related, according to the sheriff's office. read more

Mount Diablo Beacon will light up at Easter and subsequent Sundays until the end of the pandemic

WALNUT CREEK – The lighthouse on top of Mount Diablo will light up after sunset on Easter Sunday and will light up each following Sunday until the new coronavirus crisis is over, representatives of the non-profit group Save Mount Diablo said Friday. Save Mount Diablo staff and volunteers, in coordination with their partners in California State Parks, will light the famous lighthouse at Mount Diablo State Park every Sunday and turn it off at dawn on Monday. Physical distancing will be followed at all times, organizers said. read more

Californians abide by the order to stay home over the holiday weekend

SAN FRANCISCO – With most parks closed at least over the holiday weekend, Northern Californians appeared to be at the state haven to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Easter / Easter weekend is the busiest of the year for the East Bay County park system, which is why 10 of the most popular recreational destinations had their parking lots closed on Saturdays and Sundays to reduce potential crowds. Park officials say people were doing a good job of social distancing once they're on the trails, but getting there has been a recurring weekend problem. read more

5 new deaths in the bay area; Alameda exceeds 800 confirmed cases

SAN FRANCISCO – While the number of coronavirus patients in ICU units in the San Francisco Bay Area decreased on Saturday, the spread of the disease continued with new deaths reported in Contra Costa, Sonoma, Santa Clara counties and Alameda. Health officials in Contra Costa County reported 2 new deaths and 21 additional positive test results among local residents. They did not disclose any other information about the latest victims in terms of age, gender, how they may have contracted the disease, or where their deaths occurred. read more

SF struggles to keep homeless people healthy without shelter after COVID-19 outbreak at shelter

SAN FRANCISCO – A day after San Francisco announced 70 cases of coronavirus at the city's largest homeless shelter, buses took residents to city-insured hotels. On Saturday, MSC South looked a lot like a medical emergency room. Sheriff's agents abroad were wearing all the protective gear as some residents, presumably those not infected, were transferred to hotels that the city has secured to isolate vulnerable populations. "We had plans to staff hotel rooms as quickly as possible in the event of an outbreak," said Mayor London Breed on Friday. read more

San Francisco medical personnel join the battle of New York coronavirus; Curry delivers surprise message

SAN FRANCISCO – A group of 20 health workers from the University of California, San Francisco, 12 doctors and eight nurses, boarded a flight to New Jersey on Saturday to join the battle against the coronavirus in New York City and received a special shout from the Golden State Warriors star. Steph Curry. As they settled into their seats on the United Airlines flight, Curry appeared on the plane's screen. read more

Increase in Domestic Violence Cases in San Francisco Since COVID-19 Stays Home

SAN FRANCISCO – With couples and families under orders to stay home, reports of domestic violence increased in San Francisco, according to Mayor London Breed. In the first week of shelter-in-place, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office saw an initial 60% increase in clients referred to its Victim Services Division, compared to the same week last year. The following week, there was a 33% decrease in referrals. read more

SJ Fitness Gym offers antibody tests for people who may have had COVID-19

SAN JOSE: A San José gym may have closed the door on its customers when the stay-at-home order went into effect, but the owners found themselves in a unique position to reopen earlier this week and join the fight. against the pandemic. The founders of Red Dot Fitness, located at The Alameda, now offer tests to detect COVID-19 antibodies. "We are really trying to help the community as best we can, so this is just one service we can provide that not many places can," said Red Dot Fitness CEO Scott Howell. read more