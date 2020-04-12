Vincent Cassel in tonight's season 3 episode 5 "Genre" – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains details about tonight Westworld season 3 episode 5 "Gender" on HBO.

Tonight we learned a little more about Engerraund Serac, the current head of Incite and co-creator of the Rehoboam supercomputer, which he designed with his brother.

Sure, Serac has some redeeming qualities: He shows some sensitivity to his emotionally tortured brother and yearns to avoid future human catastrophes in the world with Roboam. However, Serac is as guilty and chaotic as humanity that he considers "a miserable gang of thugs"; he specifically murders former Incite CEO Dempsey Sr. Furthermore, as much as Serac wants to predict the world and control the outliers like his brother, it benefits him that Rehoboam allows a certain degree of free choice. And while we were able to see him in front of Delores, who blew prediction information from the computer to the world tonight, his fight is far from over.

Elsewhere, we saw Caleb struggling with his identity; Liam Dempsey, Jr.'s murder simply threw him down a loop. Liam's last words to Caleb are "You don't know who you are! You are the worst of them!" And "You did it," prompting Caleb to ask Delores, "Who does he think I am?" Caleb's memory is trotted out with a flashback of him acting as a hitman, killing what appears to be a mysterious new figure in Westworld know played by Veronica Mars " Enrico Colantoni. Cassel is here tonight to talk about tonight's episode that was written by Karrie Crouse and Jonathan Nolan, and directed by Anna Foerster.

Tell us how the Serac part came to you and what Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy explained to you. Were you instructed to go back and watch certain episodes?

No. They really told me the concept. They told me a very broad story. Actually, the character was so broad that it wasn't really contained in another season. Then I discovered things they told me here and there, intertwined with all the different stories because there are so many characters and you have to adapt. You have to adapt and understand what it is about. Just believe what you say, even if it's sometimes on such a wide scale. It really makes sense when you watch the series I'm discovering right now with the audience, but sometimes on set you have to be very focused on your story. We have the scripts, so I have all the settings for all the episodes, like two days before I start filming.

Will Bernard finally be an ally of Serac? Has Serac figured it out yet?

I really can't tell you. I regret that. Until then, it is not really clear. I think you will discover that relationship later.

Is Serac's brother still there?

Is he?

Well, the last thing we see of him is that he's in the hospital. I don't think he's dead.

That is the question, it is what really became the brother now because we are intertwined with the past and the present. It is not very clear whether he is still alive or not. There is something of him that is alive, that's for sure.

Therefore, Serac wants to access the data found in Westworld so that Rehoboam is perfect. Seriously? Do you really want the data on that chubby old park or do you have another agenda?

Honestly, the Delos data is unique because it reflects a part of human behavior that you can't find in everyday life. This is where they express their meanest and lowest impulse, I would say, and also that the data is very rare because people don't reveal it except in that situation, and also Delos has been smart enough to collect all that data from all the people who went very deeply without even saying it, not the host, but the customers.

Does Serac enjoy the fact that Roboam is not perfect, and can he take advantage of that? While complaining about outliers for the system like his brother, he kills Dempsey Sr., a scenario that the computer could not predict.

I can't answer that, but I can tell you that you are pointing out something very important. What are the outliers, what are those people you can't predict? What are they? What are they really responsible for and why are they so dangerous to the balance of this world that he created? And now we know that his brother is one of them.

Does Serac know that Maeve lies bleeding, killed by Musashi in a factory?

I honestly think this guy knows it all, and that's the point, you know. So if you want to trick him, it's not because he doesn't know, it's how to alter his logic, I'd say.

Since Dolores is code, it can exist everywhere, including Charlotte Hale (in Halores). Hale was also the mole who leaked information to Serac. We know that Dolores wants revolution, she wants to stop this computer and Serac. But with her occupying all these different characters, do you have conflicting agendas? Can you explain more about what his intentions are?

Dolores wants to reveal the world as it is. People don't behave, people are short and cruel, and she has suffered, so she wants to reveal to the world what she is like, and Serac wants to keep the world in a place with a totally polished image, and where people like him don't You appear He does not appear. It seems that everything is nice and nice, and that there is someone who controls all this, so it is about … it is about two different philosophies, really: she wants freedom and he wants peace.

Following the coronavirus, it has the meaning of Westworld changed for you?

The show echoed me right away, especially when I got involved and when I watched the first two seasons. I'm not talking about the virus in particular, but it's all about trying to see the cost and true value of the data, and what you can do with it. Many people don't understand what someone could do with all the little details of their lives, and this show is a good example of that. There are many other things: Women's revenge is a very modern thing, and these are very strong female characters who want revenge and want freedom, and this also resonates a lot with modern times.