Vicki Gunvalson is going to be a grandmother again, her daughter Briana Culberson is pregnant with baby number three

There is some good news to celebrate at Vicki Gunvalson's house. Only days after the above Royal Orange County Housewives Star revealed that she had postponed her wedding to Steve Lodge due to COVID-19, Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson has revealed that Gunvalson will return to being a grandmother.

Culberson's husband Ryan announced the pregnancy news on Instagram this week, and in his post he wrote that he hoped the baby announcement would bring a smile to his followers' faces amid all the bad news in the world.

Ryan got very creative with revealing his pregnancy by posting a photo of five safety pins to represent his family members: two big ones (Briana and Ryan), two mediums (his two children), and a small pin inside one of the big pins (baby on the way). In the caption, Ryan wrote that "November can't come soon enough!"

Ryan and Briana eloped in 2011 and are already parents to Troy, 7, and Owen, 5. Although Briana regularly appeared on RHOC With their mother, the couple eventually moved from CO and across the country to North Carolina.

Gunvalson also posted the photo of the security pin on Instagram and wrote in her caption that she couldn't be more excited to announce that Grandpa Number Three was on the way. He also added a congratulatory message for his daughter and son-in-law.

In the comments section of Ryan's post, he revealed that neither he nor Brianna knew the baby's gender and that they were simply "praying for health." She also said the baby was conceived before the coronavirus self-quarantine, and Brianna continues her Keto lifestyle throughout her pregnancy.

Ryan also wrote that Owen will be "the perfect middle child,quot; and has been preparing for this moment since he was born. "The children and we are super excited!" Ryan wrote.

The news of the pregnancy also comes after Briana was quarantined for 14 days because she was working as an emergency room nurse and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, chills, and shortness of breath.

Briana Culberson received a COVID-19 test and her results were negative. Meanwhile, Vicki Gunvalson is officially gone. Royal Orange County Housewives after 14 seasons and now houses the Whoop It Up with Vicki podcast



