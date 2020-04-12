Vanessa Hudgens and most of the "High School Musical,quot; actors have a meeting, but Zac Efron is missing and fans want answers.

Vanessa Hudgens and the rest of the High School Musical cast had a super fun virtual reunion while quarantined to the excitement of die-hard movie fans! Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and even the director, Kenny Ortega, joined her.

But wait! Someone is missing from that list!

It is, of course, Zac Effron, who really played the main character in HSM, Troy Bolton.

As you can imagine, fans didn't miss out on this remarkable absence and there were plenty of comments about it!

The former co-stars had a very pleasant conversation via Zoom amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone was happy to get out again, even though they couldn't do it in person.

Vanessa posted a screenshot and captioned it with, "Guess who's back …"

Similarly, Monique also posted a photo that she captioned: "Together … Together … (piano, winking face emojis)" referencing one of the iconic songs from the movies.

While everyone was excited to see them together again, many people focused on the only missing person, Zac Effron, who also happens to be Vanessa's ex!

Here are some of the reactions social media users' posts received: "If anyone needs me, I'll be pissed off that Zac Efron didn't show up for the zoom hsm meeting." Didn't ZAC come? & # 39; & # 39; / & # 39; It is not the cast's fault that @ZacEfron did not do that zoom meeting with them. It's in Zac. He made the decision. They did not exclude him. Please shut up now. "

Well, at this point, there is no clear answer as to why Zac didn't join his former co-stars in this quarantine meeting "together but apart,quot;!

Still, it was nice to see that at least some of them missed the good old days and felt like going out again.



