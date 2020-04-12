Vanessa Bryant is celebrating Easter with baby Capri and Bianka – Watch the sweet video

The widow of the late Kobe Bryant is celebrating Easter with her two beautiful daughters. She made her fans and followers cry in the comments section when she posted the sweet video below.

This has been a terrible year for the family, as they lost Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

‘Easter sweets! IanBianka and Capri 💕Thank you @jeffleatham ’, Vanessa captioned her video.

Her fans and followers sent a lot of love to her and the girls during this special day and offered her comfort in the comments.

Someone said: ‘Sending love to you V and those beautiful babies

A follower posted this: ‘“ Treeeats !? Ahh, BB and Koko Bean are the cutest! Happy Easter to your beautiful family! I love you girls, "and someone else said," Awww V. I literally can't handle KoKo's little face. She is getting so big. Happy Easter to you and your bunnies. ‘

Another follower posted this: ‘Awwwww so precious those smiles! Love, love, love, girls! Happy Easter sweet bunnies. "

Someone else said, "They are more than precious, those little beauties, thank you for sharing."

A commenter wrote the following message in the comments: "V and those adorable children of yours that we are thinking of, please stay safe and strong for your amazing children."

As you probably already know, Kobe tragically passed away in a helicopter crash, but he continues to build his legacy.

A few days ago, Vanessa yelled at her late husband about a sports fantasy novel that reached number one on the New York Times Best Seller list.

‘5 championships. 5 NYT bestsellers. The mamba strikes again. 🐍👑. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continue with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting your legacy! "GranityStudios,quot;.

People really support the family these days.



