USWNT star Carli Lloyd says the NFL dream may have to "be pushed a year or so,quot;

American women's soccer star Carli Lloyd admitted that her ambition to become an NFL kicker could be held back for an additional year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-time Women's World Cup winner has made no secret of her NFL dream, and caught the attention of the NFL crowd last August when she performed a series of kicks while visiting a practice session for the Philadelphia Eagles.

A longtime Eagles fan, Lloyd is convinced she could become the first woman to play in the NFL. Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen said last year that he would be prepared to teach Lloyd about the complexities of kicking a pigskin with the precision with which he shoots a soccer ball.

But a possible unexpected hurdle arose when the Tokyo Olympics had to be delayed until 2021, meaning Lloyd, 37, will focus on his established sports career for a while longer.

When asked about the NFL plans, Lloyd said, "I am focusing on football right now, but I have always been a kid who loves challenges and I have never backed down from any challenges. I know that with the right training and correct technique and someone who shows me how to kick properly, I know I can do it.

"It may have to be pushed a year or so. I know the times are up in the air a little bit right now, so we'll see. I'm not ruling that out."

The global health crisis has had a major impact on the sports world, and Lloyd must stay in his game more deeply in his 30s than he could have imagined, to maintain an opportunity to play other Olympics. She already has two gold medals, from the 2008 and 2012 Games.

Speaking at an event broadcast by Yahoo and the Women's Sports Foundation, he confirmed his determination to be part of the US team. USA In Japan.

"For me now is another year to be able to prepare, to overcome limits, barriers, to be fitter, stronger, to improve my game, and I am excited about that," she said.

Despite the appeal of the NFL, he may still have stayed in football in 2021.

"It gives me another year, because I didn't think I was going to be ready to finish after this year, so I have another year to play," he said.

"Everyone talks about age," he added. "It's a year later; it's not going to make much difference because I feel at the top of my game and I feel really good right now."