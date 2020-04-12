UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis: "I owe them my life,quot;

A week after his admission due to the "worsening,quot; of COVID-19 symptoms, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from St. Thomas Hospital in London. In a statement, Johnson said it was difficult to find the words to express his debt to the health workers who saved his life.

Johnson said in a video message that two nurses stood by his bed for 48 hours "when things could have gone either way." He explained that the reason he was finally able to get enough oxygen was because the nurses watched him every second and performed interventions when necessary.

It's hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across the country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 – Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

The British leader was admitted to the hospital on April 5, ten days after revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson tried to isolate himself in the prime minister's apartment at 11 Downing Street, but when his condition "worsened,quot; he was taken to the hospital.

During his hospital stay, Johnson was placed in intensive care as a precaution, but he did not need a ventilator. Hospital staff transferred him to a regular ward on Thursday. At the time, a spokesperson said Johnson was "in a very good mood."

“Today I was released from the hospital after a week in which the NHS saved my life, without a doubt. It's hard to find words to express my debt, but before doing so I want to thank everyone across the UK for the effort and sacrifice they have made and are making, "said Johnson.

A Downing Street spokesman added that Johnson would continue his recovery at his Checkers field residence, and on the advice of his medical team, will not immediately return to work.

Johnson's fiancé Carrie Symonds is currently pregnant with the couple's first child, and also suffers from coronavirus symptoms. She tweeted that she couldn't thank the NHS enough and that the staff at St. Thomas Hospital was amazing. Symonds added that he could never pay them back or stop thanking them for what they have done.

Symonds also revealed that there were many times last week that they were "very dark."

Ad

As of April 12, there have been almost 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK and almost 10,000 deaths. While Johnson is recovering, he has handed over his authority to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.



Post views:

0 0