Uber updates coronavirus payment policy, includes some drivers with pre-existing conditions – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Uber is addressing some mistakes it made when originally setting up its financial assistance program for its drivers and delivery workers affected by the coronavirus.

With concert workers on the front line of the outbreak as people stay home and avoid public transportation, Uber was the first of the on-demand concert companies to announce that it would compensate those diagnosed with coronavirus or placed in mandatory quarantine. I would provide assistance to qualified drivers for up to 14 days.

But it has come in for some criticism for not doing more for its workers, including helping the most vulnerable. Some drivers, for example, initially thought they might request payment if they had a note from the doctor stating that they had underlying health problems, but they did not qualify.

In a revised policy, outlined in a blog post on Friday, Uber expands on who is eligible for assistance. Now it includes those instructed to quarantine because they have pre-existing health conditions that put them at risk of serious complications if they contract coronavirus.

"Part of what we are trying to do now is adapt to changing circumstances and respond to the very legitimate problems that drivers and delivery drivers pose," Uber spokesman Matt Wing told CNN Business. He said the previous policy and implementation "did not work smoothly because we moved so fast, which means we made mistakes." We are not alone in that problem. "

While the policy now seems more inclusive, there is a huge potential downside to some of its more active drivers, which Uber recognized in its blog post. The company is placing further limitations on the amount of financial assistance it is distributing. With the update, you have set maximum payments per person, which vary by location. In Los Angeles, for example, the maximum amount is $ 459, but in Columbus, Ohio, it is $ 244 and the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, only $ 136. The minimum payment is $ 50. The company will now analyze the last three months of the driver's history to determine payment instead of the last six months.

To submit an application, a worker must have completed a trip, or a delivery, in the 30 days prior to requesting help from Uber, the company said.

Lyft, by contrast, has said it bases its financial assistance on a driver's last month of activity on the platform. The company told CNN Business this week that drivers who average five hours a week for the previous four weeks qualify for $ 250, while drivers who have worked an average of 37.5 hours or more during the same period would qualify for $ 1,000. The current policy, which does not cover those with pre-existing conditions, is in effect until April 10, at which time Lyft said it will re-evaluate the program.

Uber, whose previous policy expired on April 6, said it has paid more than $ 3 million in financial support to workers in the United States as part of the effort, but declined to say how many people had applied.

For those with pre-existing conditions who tried to pre-apply but were denied assistance, the company told CNN Business that it is re-review claims submitted between March 15 and April 10, before the updated policy is implemented. The company said those individuals will not be subject to the new maximum payment limits.

Some workers have previously complained about waiting times to process claims. Uber said its goal is to process applications within seven business days and that drivers will be suspended while claims are reviewed, regardless of the outcome. The company said, "Since circumstances are changing rapidly, we can also modify this approach, including the amount of assistance provided and the criteria, as conditions change."

