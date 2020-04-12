Twitter claims pop star LIZZO is opening only a 'grown-up' fan! (Graphic photos)

The rumor on Twitter is buzzing that pop superstar Lizzo will soon open an official Onlyfans "adults,quot; page.

Onlyfans is a social media service based in London, UK. Through it, creators run a paid subscription content service and provide exclusive content to their subscribers or "fans,quot;.

Onlyfans is a popular medium for people in the adult entertainment industry, but it also hosts content creators from other genres, such as fitness experts and other creators who post regularly online.

