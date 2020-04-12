True Thompson turns 2 when parents Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrate with an intimate party

Khloe Kardashian had planned a big party for her daughter True Thompson's second birthday. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kardashian and her baby, Tristan Thompson, had to make some changes.

Instead of a big party with a Sesame Street and Trolls subject, Kardashian narrowed his plans and released True an intimate Trollsthemed, with a focus on the Poppy character as decoration. She told a fan on Twitter that she chose Sesame Street and Trolls Because True had been obsessed with them since Stormi Webster's birthday in February.

Khloe Kardashian's girl celebrates turning two with a lavish trolls-themed party https://t.co/eCY98iDF9m – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 12, 2020

True's party took place at Kardashian's house, where she isolated herself with her daughter, and decided to throw "a little hybrid party,quot; since they couldn't invite guests.

"Miss True is about to wake up and these are all her birthday gifts. She's going to go crazy, "Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories." I mean, check out this Aunt Kiki (Kim Kardashian-West) ice cream shop. "

Kardashian added that True is "so loved and pampered,quot;, and that they couldn't ask for anything more. She wrote that even though the party was just True, Mommy and Daddy, the two-year-old still feels love and adoration.

"This is crazy, she is very spoiled but she is sweet," Kardashian wrote.

This made a big difference with True's first birthday party, which was an outdoor event that featured balloons, butterfly decorations, and cotton candy vendors, plus her entire family attended. This year, True's aunts, uncles, cousins ​​and grandparents had to visit her through video calls. Sources say the Kardashian-Jenner clan is taking social distancing very seriously, but no one complains. Instead, the family is trying to enjoy the slower pace and extra family time.

A source said that despite orders for social distancing and shelter in place, Kardashian still wanted to make True's birthday special. The source also revealed that the founder of Good American Jeans had his house "beautifully decorated,quot; for Easter, which made the birthday / holiday weekend "more festive."

Ad

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian tweeted that she couldn't believe True Thompson was turning two years old. She said that time flies quickly, and she is very grateful for every second with her daughter.



Post views:

0 0