True Thompson turns 2 See her cutest photos with Khloe Kardashian

And then she was two years old!

It's crazy to think it's been two years since baby True thompson was welcome to the world.

In that time, we have seen Khloe KardashianThe little one becomes an adorable child who drinks long after his mother.

When Khloe first announced her pregnancy in 2017, she wrote that becoming a mother was hers, "The biggest dream came true … I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along,quot; and anyone who has Followed from True's birth I can see how great a mother Khloe is.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star frequently shares photos and videos that peek into the duo's life. From the couple who constantly wear matching outfits to Khloe taking sweet selfies, we can't get enough!

So to honor the baby's second birthday, we'll take a look at his cutest photos with his beloved mother.

We're pretty sure we'll see more today, as the Kardashians are known for creating amazing birthdays for their children.

Until then, check out our roundup of the duo's best moments together below!

Slumber party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with their little one as the duo ducks down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soulmates

Khloe described True thompson as his "soul mate,quot; in this lovely photo.

Tomorrow mom

One of True's furry friends joined her and Khloe for breakfast, along with some beautiful flowers!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses for True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The most wonderful time of the year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some parties.

Best friends

Khloe and True relax outside.

Give the thanks

"Every day I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote in this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I will never take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will love you easily until the end of time."

Sweet Kisses

Khloe's title sums up this poignant photo: "The love of my life!"

Funny faces

True adorable look while Khloe takes a selfie.

Side to side

From such a mother such a daughter!

Follow my example

The mother-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach buds

"I still can't beat our beautiful vacation spot," Khloe wrote of her August trip. "This beach is a piece of heaven! Lord, thank you! Forever and ever, thank you!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet memory of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Strike a pose

Cozy night in! The duo poses for the camera with similar facial expressions. and similar costumes

Cheetah girls

The twin mom-daughter duo in pajamas with a fierce and fabulous animal print.

Rawr!

Mother and daughter were combined in fierce leopard prints.

Sunny days

Khloe and baby True experienced it in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we are officially jealous of their lives.

Walks on the beach

During a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had a good time on the beach.

Hot mom

The reality show star showed off her killer physique while sunbathing with her baby.

Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

Warm white

On Mother's Day, the mother-daughter duo dresses in white!

Floating

The April sun in California means pool time for these girls.

Model behavior

Clearly, True already has her mother's killer style based on this sweet photo.

Rolling with the homies

In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster & # 39; s Stylish first birthday … and they have this picture to prove it.

Lavender love

Name a better duo … we'll wait.

Christmas cuties

Khloe and True dreamed of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2018.

Snuggle

In December 2018, this duo visited sites at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.

Kiss Kiss

"The moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.

Congratulations to you

In November, this cute couple smiled while wearing fun hats.

Tiger club

Dressing up is something this mother-daughter duo stands out for.

Unicorn Delight

To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching outfits with her throughout the week.

Neon trip

Adventures in Bali require neon rags.

Girls Getaway

During their getaway to Bali in the fall of 2018, Khloe and her baby took numerous sunsets.

Game in the pool

grandmother Kris Jenner He also loves spending time with his girls in the pool, and seriously, could they be prettier?

True time

Snuggling is always a good time.

Baby happiness

"Mommy & # 39; s Little Love,quot;, the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.

