True Thompson turns 2 See her cutest photos with Khloe Kardashian

And then she was two years old!

It's crazy to think it's been two years since baby True thompson was welcome to the world.

In that time, we have seen Khloe KardashianThe little one becomes an adorable child who drinks long after his mother.

When Khloe first announced her pregnancy in 2017, she wrote that becoming a mother was hers, "The biggest dream came true … I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along,quot; and anyone who has Followed from True's birth I can see how great a mother Khloe is.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star frequently shares photos and videos that peek into the duo's life. From the couple who constantly wear matching outfits to Khloe taking sweet selfies, we can't get enough!

So to honor the baby's second birthday, we'll take a look at his cutest photos with his beloved mother.

We're pretty sure we'll see more today, as the Kardashians are known for creating amazing birthdays for their children.