Tom Brady Expects Hard Work Ahead at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | NFL news

















0:50



NFL quarterback Tom Brady talks about his recent move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

NFL quarterback Tom Brady talks about his recent move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he's enjoying the prospect of a new challenge after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Brady recently signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with the Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the Patriots and winning six Super Bowls.

Now the four-time Super Bowl MVP and the NFL MVP three times admits he feels a little "eager,quot; for the new challenge with the Bucs who finished with a 5-11 record last season.

"I'm trying something that I haven't tried in 20 years," said Brady. "I think there is little anxiety because you are anxious to start.

"I think I recognize that there will be a lot of hard work and commitment day after day, many hours and time and energy to spend, trying to learn a completely different set of processes that are in place elsewhere. And, you know, relationships should be built. "

I think we are all trying to focus on what our priorities are. And if we can do that, then, you know, we will come out stronger. Tom brady

The 42-year-old is expecting some huge challenges ahead under head coach Bruce Arians, who fueled the decision to switch quarterbacks with Jameis Winston to make way for the legendary Brady.

"I think difficult times with those particular players and coaches and really a new system and a new environment will be the biggest challenge," added Brady.

"And I know we are facing a pretty difficult circumstance now as a world. And I think we are all trying to focus on what our priorities are. And if we can do that, then, you know, we are going to come out stronger."

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you updated with all the offseason news and storylines, including the NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL