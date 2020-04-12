Tokyo Toni praises Tyga as "The Best Father,quot; – He says his only wish is for Tyga and Chyna to get together!

Tokyo Toni has made it clear that she is not the biggest fan of the Kardashian family. Although her relationship with Rob Kardashian is unknown (but heading towards denial), she has nothing but good things to say about Tyga.

Tyga and Blac Chyna had a unique love story long before their questionable relationship with Kylie Jenner. Although Tokio was upset with the rapper for leaving his daughter for the teenager at the time, it seems that they have repaired their relationship.

The newlywed turned to Instagram to praise his grandson's father, revealing how close their relationship is.

'I love him so much !!!!!! Enough said: THE BEST FATHER I HAVE SEEN FROM MYSELF …… This boy is my boo … my friend and my son in my head for real. Always holding a place in the heart. So many manners, dignity, class and honor. Very smart, cool and wise. A great father, a great son and friend. I love some Michael Stevenson kings, dad. I LOVE YOU @tyga. "

She went on to say, "Please know this … You are my little secret favorite of all …… It is nothing I would not do for him and his passion for mom.

God has great plans and revealed to me in a dream something special for this man. It is the epitome of a real man. Secure your life with the comfort of love and true determination. While still failing, it always happened. Damn, I love him like a son. Alwasy respectful friendly and attentive!

We talk all the time! Real human beings do this, you know. If I had a wish 1- It would be for Tyga to be with Chyna but … illusions I love you Mike #tokyoton ".

Ad

It's great to see that Tokyo has no problems with Tyga. What do you think of his special message?



Post views:

0 0