Todd Gurley to wear No. 21 with Falcons, despite Deion Sanders' objection

Todd Gurley has a new team and a new number, and an NFL legend is not happy about that.

The running back will wear No. 21 this season with the Falcons, even though Hall of Fame defender Deion Sanders asked him not to wear the uniform.

"Prime hated me. He told me not to use it, "Gurley said in an interview with 92.9 The Game in Atlanta." If I were Prime, I wouldn't want anyone to use my number, either. "

NFL uniform standings: Buccaneers rise, Falcons fall with fresh looks for 2020

Gurley, who was No. 30 with the Rams and No. 3 at the University of Georgia, did not share why he made the decision to switch to the number that Sanders made famous during his Hall of Fame career.

The Falcons have a franchise policy of not withdrawing the number of previous players, so the number was available for Gurley to choose.

Gurley signed a one-year contract with the Falcons worth $ 3.5 million on Monday after spending five seasons with the Rams.

Last season, the 25-year-old rushed to reach 857 yards in 15 games.