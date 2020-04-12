Tiny Harris reveals ‘The Clark Sisters Movie’ to her fans: ‘Unrivaled Talents’

Tiny Harris revealed a surprise for her fans: The Clark Sisters Movie. He called the sisters who star in it "unequaled talents." Take a look at the post that Tiny shared on her social media account below.

Clark The Clark Sisters Movie: I am so happy to be able to inform people about this movie with these amazing sisters. With unmatched talents. Grateful we came to adorn the stage with such musical legends. So many fans that we covered one of their Living In Vain hits on the first Xscape album. Be sure to check out this movie on Lifetime 🙏🏽👑 #QueenLatifah #MissyElliot #MaryJBlige, "Tiny wrote in her post.

People showed their enthusiasm in the comment section and praised the movie.

Apart from this, Tiny also made her fans happy a week ago, when she announced the Tiny Jo Show. The first episode haad T.I. as a special guest

One commenter said: "That episode when Shekinah and Tiny were riding a bike and Tiny fell and was hanging while Shekinah was in the back,quot; DIED ".

Someone else on YouTube posted: ‘I'm happy that Shekinah and Tip can be in the same room and laugh and talk. It was great to see him. Lol good show keep coming. "

Another follower said: ‘Here we go … I like the little one and the friendship of Shekinah and me as an artist, period. However, you and tiny are not relationship targets for me and the mines. And Shekinah is the real-real to the point of going to tell the truth in the absence. Little scapegoat on the subject and trying to turn convo to Shekinah who likes women because he was approaching their skeletons in his closet. T.I tries to tell you what is the acceptable behavior or standards to get a man, I will pass it on! Shekinah does not allow other people to set standards for your life, you set the pace and run your career, it allows them to catch up. "

Apart from this, Tiny and Shekinah Anderson went live for the show they have together.

Tiny shared a video of what happened, and you can see that Tamar Braxton was also on the line.



