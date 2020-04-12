Tiger Woods at the Masters: Which of your five Augusta victories was the best? The | Golf News

















We recall the best moments of Tiger Woods' five victories at Augusta National

Tiger Woods has celebrated the Masters victory five times during his illustrious career, but what was the best of his Augusta victories?

Woods claimed a historic No. 15 title in last year's contest, some 22 years after celebrating huge success and a virgin Green Jacket at 21.

The winning margin to secure his first title in 1997 remains the largest in Masters history, while his two-shot win in 2001 saw him complete the "Tiger Slam,quot; and become the first to hold all four titles at the same time. weather.

Woods successfully defended his title a year later to join Jack Nicklaus and Sir Nick Faldo as the only consecutive Masters winners, before recovering from being seven strokes off the pace after opening day in 2005 to beat Chris DiMarco in a play-off for a fourth Masters victory.

The former world No. 1 had to wait another 14 years for further success at the Masters in 2009, 11 years after his most recent major victory, as Woods signaled the end of an injury-ridden few years to record a one-hit victory.

Which of Woods' victories was the most impressive? Cast your vote in the following options!

