Tiger King's Dillon Passage says her marriage to Joe Exotic is still going strong and she is awaiting conjugal visits

Tiger king star Dillon Passage has been unable to touch her husband, Joe Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), since police arrested Exotic two years ago. He has been sitting in jail ever since, and a jury recently found Exotic guilty of 19 different charges ranging from participating in a murder-for-hire plot to animal abuse. Exotic is now serving a 22-year prison sentence.

Recently counted passage We weekly He is looking forward to conjugal visits with Exotic, 57, and believes they will begin taking place "within the next month." The 24-year-old passage explained that after her husband's arrest, Exotic was being held at the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage says the "Tiger King,quot; star has not contracted the coronavirus. Https://t.co/bMBb0fVjwN – Entertainment tonight (@etnow) April 9, 2020

Exotic remained in that facility during his trial and was transferred to FMC Fort Worth in Texas after receiving his sentence. However, the Grady County Jail did not allow conjugal visits, so Passage and Exotic had to keep their distance during the visits.

The odd thing is that the Federal Bureau of Prisons doesn't allow conjugal visits either, so it's unclear why Passage thinks that is going to happen. Still, he says it's something he's waiting for.

"You know, I miss Joe and it sucks that I can't touch him," Passage said. "But still being able to talk to him, that's what has really kept us strong."

Passage hopes that Exotic can be forgiven, but he says the goal now is to reduce her husband's sentence if he is not released immediately.

the Tiger king Star also recalled the last day she had with Exotic, which was the day the police unexpectedly arrested the big cat enthusiast. Passage says they woke up and had breakfast, and Exotic talked about his plans to put a resume in a hospital while playing with the dogs.

Dillon's passage from "Tiger King,quot; just did an interview where he revealed what he thinks about Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe pic.twitter.com/nE8jdPzrxq – Viral Rumorz (@VRumorz) April 12, 2020

“It was somewhat early in the afternoon. I thought, 'OK, I'm going to go to the gym.' So, I'm in the gym and I get the call, "Passage recalled." And he says, "Oh, I'm in the back of a police car right now, a US quarterback." And I say, " Oh well, that's weird. You know why? "And he says," They won't tell me. "

Dillon Passage says he was "completely blown away,quot; by her husband's arrest, and that she had no idea Exotic was caught up in a murder-for-hire plot against her rival, Carole Baskin. However, Passage says that she will not go anywhere and will continue to support her husband.

“Joe was there for me in my darkest moments. I'm not leaving him when he needs more support than anything else, "said Passage.

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness and the special after the show Tiger king and me – Organized by Joel McHale – is currently airing on Netflix.



