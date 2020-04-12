Thompsons Enjoys NH Success | Racing News

David and Patricia Thompson have been successful on the biggest stages since they bought Cheveley Park Stud in 1975, but double Grade One at Cheltenham last month was the best of them.

Cheltenham had been special enough for them in 2019, when in a significantly larger first season of show jumping participation they had five riders and enjoyed a high-level win for Envoi Allen in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper just 24 hours after A Plus Tard had been run by an impressive Close Brothers Novices Handicap Chase winner.

Incredibly, Festival 2020 was even better. Envoi Allen had been recognized as one of the best winners of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper and was one of the bankers of the week for many, so it was not a big surprise when he extended his undefeated streak to nine at the Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle Wednesday.

However, few expected Cheveley Park to prevail once again in the Bumper, as Ferny Hollow went unnoticed while talking about his low-priced stablemate, Appreciate It.

Ferny Hollow looked just as good as Envoi Allen had 12 months earlier, and largely Wednesday's double was supplemented by thirds of Grade One of the Thompson's only other riders of the week, Allaho in the RSA Chase and A Plus. Tard on the Ryanair Chase.

What turned out to be the last big hurray of the season couldn't have been much better for the stud.

Managing Director Chris Richardson said: "Those Cheltenham winners gave the Thompses a great thrill.

"They have had magical moments in the Flat, even in the classics and in the Breeders' Cup, and they have had a great national winner in the colors of Mrs. Thompson (Party Politics in 1992), but the winners in Cheltenham They are appreciated and appreciated only so much. You could see that by the look on Mrs. Thompson's face as she guided the winners.

"We are very spoiled for having many runners at Royal Ascot, but the Cheltenham Festival is something else. It is a different atmosphere, and fans create a bond with the runners there by following them from year to year."

Only 18 of the stallion's horses in training are jumpers, compared to 120 in the Flat, however they picked up five Grade Ones in the winter to complement Veracious's Group One win of the summer at Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes in Newmarket.

A typically strong team for when flat racing resumes includes high-class three-year-old Threat and Dark Lady, last year's third true Coral-Eclipse reality, and a slew of flawlessly raised youngsters, but there's much more engagement now. with the jumpers, led by David Thompson.

They are also much more noticeable now that they wear the red, white, and blue stallion instead of Mrs. Thompson's pink and purple. Although Britain's best stables have not been left without support, it will not have gone unnoticed that the best are in the hands of Ireland's elite coaches.

Richardson said: "We have had several trained jumpers in England, and Colin Tizzard saddled the winner Rose Of Arcadia in Taunton for us at Cheltenham week, but it happened that most of the best have finished in Ireland."

There were two reasons for the increased participation in the jumps, as Richardson explains.

"David Thompson has always enjoyed racing under both codes, but although he is mentally as smart as a tactic, he is now at an age where it is difficult for him to move and he is very happy to see him from home on television. He said.

"I think he was getting a little bored. He considered that this would be another angle for him to enjoy in the winter months, and that if they wore the bolt colors it would be easier for him."

He added: "I bathe in reflected glory, as I have not had much to do with it while supervising the operation. I am delighted that it has given Mr. and Mrs. Thompson so much excitement.

"It has been an amazing success for them, but they were very well advised and put a lot of money into it. The whole family, including their son Richard, is getting a lot out of it and embracing the whole sport."

In the Flat we dream of having an Enable or a Stradivarius, and people speak of Envoi Allen in the same terms

Reflecting on Cheltenham again, after the news that the jumping races will not resume until July 1, Richardson said: "Ferny Hollow was very impressive in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, given that Paul Townend gave him a great ride. We knew that he was one of those horses who just wanted to be abandoned, turned off, and joked, and he couldn't have won more impressively in those circumstances.

"He is a beautiful horse and Willie (Mullins) has always rated him very well."

"Envoi Allen is a pretty smart horse and he only does enough. He takes care of himself and continues to impress. On the other hand, Ferny Hollow has had to be fooled a bit, but now he is mentally much sharper and is only five years old and There is still a lot to come.

"We have to pinch ourselves to have two horses of that caliber, not to mention A Plus Tard, Allaho and the others. Owners dream of having a broker in Cheltenham, so for a relatively small jumping operation like ours, we are not like JP (McManus) or Gigginstown: Having two winners, two consecutive years, has been very exciting.

"At Flat we dream of having an Enable or a Stradivarius, and people talk about Envoi Allen in the same kind of terms. He has already gained a large following, and is only six years old, so there should be a lot to wait,quot;. "Ferny Hollow could have a similar caliber."

When he jumps, hopefully he'll be in full swing again in the fall, Cheveley Park explorers will scour the fields from point to point and bumper with a third successive win on the Weatherbys-sponsored artwork on the wish list.

Richardson said: "Weatherbys has been absolutely brilliant and their patronage is greatly appreciated. We greatly appreciate the support they provide to racing in general, and the Champion Bumper is an obvious target for the younger horses the Thompsons buy. Hopefully we will be from back with another nice horse next year. "