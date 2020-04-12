The wineries offer virtual tastings amid the closure of the coronavirus

SONOMA, California – In stark contrast to the normal hustle and bustle of tourists and winemakers, the grounds are empty at California's oldest commercial winery: Historic Buena Vista.

Tasting rooms across the state closed last month after the governor ordered companies to close to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. So Buena Vista and other wineries that want to stay viable and connected with their customers during the pandemic are leveraging technology and platforms like Facebook Live to offer virtual wine experiences.

Actor George Webber, dressed in period clothing as "The Count,quot; Agoston Haraszthy, the founder of Buena Vista in 1857, transports viewers online in time, broadcasting several days a week inside the oldest wine cave of the state and offering a "virtual savoring."

"While it is certainly an interesting phenomenon, a different world now without crowds of people visiting our tasting room, this is an extraordinary opportunity to present the wines, the history behind the wines, the flavors and aromas of each wine in a format that offers a lot of time to talk about the wines and share my perceptions with people from all over the world who can comment live, "said Webber. "It is a fun and unique way to keep trading in these tough times."

Among the many other wineries conducting online experiences are Clos du Val, Far Niente, Groth, St. Supery, Kendall-Jackson, Quintessa, Plumpjack, Wente, and Bouchaine Vineyards.

In Bouchaine, one of the leading chardonnay and pinot noir producers in the Carpa Napa region, a virtual online experience was launched that he had been planning for months in mid-March at a crucial time. Those who want to participate in the tasting program ask for a winemaker tasting kit, which is delivered to their home. Bouchaine's host leads the virtual tasting with a view of picturesque vineyards in the background.

Don and Mardel Overly participated in one of the first hour-long wine tastings last month, who were quarantined at their home near Reno, Nevada.

“Participating in this virtual wine tasting has been a great distraction, and I really enjoy it. It's super creative and a great way to bring personalization to people, "said Mardel." We have been fortunate to be in Napa Valley, but we have many friends who have not. This is a great way to get the valley closer to someone who can't go there. "

Bouchaine has also just added another virtual experience by inviting top chefs from Napa Valley and California to enter the kitchen at the winery's new visitor center to share their skills and recipes with guests online.

"This is a fantastic way to connect with our fans, to control our club members," said Bouchaine winemaker and general manager Chris Kajani. "To share a smile, share a glass of wine and recognize that we are all here for each other and add a little lightness to the day."