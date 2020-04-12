The Rev. Robert Schuller will hold a self-cultivation service at the church on Easter Sunday – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The Rev. Robert A. Schuller, son of the founder of the Crystal Cathedral, will preside over an emerging, walk-in church service for Easter Sunday.

Schuller will preach from the second-floor balcony of an office complex in Santa Ana as worshipers listen to his sermon and sing hymns along with him from their cars through an FM transmitter.

A similar service was held last weekend for Palm Sunday with 75 cars present.

Schuller said he believes it is important for congregations to continue to feel fellowship as they observe social distancing.

"With us being able to provide something like we are doing with drive-in movies, at least people can have the opportunity to share a wave, a smile," he said.

The service begins at 10 a.m.