The mental health costs of coronavirus

At 7pm. On a Sunday night in March, Daniel Goldberg began to feel a familiar sense of panic and doom.

The public health ethics professor was standing in his kitchen, checking Twitter on his phone, when he suddenly felt like he was spiraling into a dark hole. Her heart began to pound furiously, she felt her chest tighten and she felt dizzy, ready to pass out. Couldn't speak. He was consumed by a feeling of terror.

Goldberg had been reading about a man his age who had contracted COVID-19. The man became so ill that he had to be intubated. The story may have triggered Goldberg's panic attack, but he knows that a long list of other things contributed.

And while logically, he knew that it was highly unlikely that he would die right then, "it doesn't matter because you feel like you are," he said.

Goldberg has spent much of his life developing strategies to deal with his generalized anxiety disorder. But the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic is testing it in new ways. You can't part with conversations about it, even if you want to, because it's literally your job to be informed and to lead discussions on these issues at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

You are far from alone in dealing with mental health issues along with the physical health risks that the coronavirus has brought. Social distancing and staying home may be the best way to combat a global pandemic, but they also come at a mental and emotional cost as the days go by.

Calls, text messages, and chats to the Colorado Crisis Services hotline, including Colorado calls to the National Suicide Prevention Line, recorded a 47% increase with 19,985 contacts last month compared to March 2019. January and February also had higher volumes, but the jumps weren't that big, according to data from the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health.

The increase has been about 20 to 30 additional calls per day in the past few weeks, and the calls also last two to four minutes longer than normal, said Camille Harding, director of the state division for Community Behavioral Health.

There are a number of factors that could be contributing to higher volumes and longer calls, Harding said, but it's clear that callers are dealing with anxiety, depression, financial strains and have to change their lives quickly.

Two thirds feel emotional impact

In a recent McKinsey survey, 64% of respondents reported feeling anxious or depressed for reasons related to the new coronavirus, and suicide hotlines across the country receive more calls daily, according to Psych Hub.

"When you have an event like a pandemic or September 11th or a stock market crash, you will see more depression and more anxiety and more substance abuse," said Dr. Carl Clark, president and CEO of the Center. of Denver Mental Health.

