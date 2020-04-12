The mental health costs of coronavirus

At 7pm. On a Sunday night in March, Daniel Goldberg began to feel a familiar sense of panic and doom.

The public health ethics professor was standing in his kitchen, checking Twitter on his phone, when he suddenly felt like he was spiraling into a dark hole. Her heart began to pound furiously, she felt her chest tighten and she felt dizzy, ready to pass out. Couldn't speak. He was consumed by a feeling of terror.

Goldberg had been reading about a man his age who had contracted COVID-19. The man became so ill that he had to be intubated. The story may have triggered Goldberg's panic attack, but he knows that a long list of other things contributed.

And while logically, he knew that it was highly unlikely that he would die right then, "it doesn't matter because you feel like you are," he said.

Goldberg has spent much of his life developing strategies to deal with his generalized anxiety disorder. But the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic is testing it in new ways. You can't part with conversations about it, even if you want to, because it's literally your job to be informed and to lead discussions on these issues at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

You are far from alone in dealing with mental health issues along with the physical health risks that the coronavirus has brought. Social distancing and staying home may be the best way to combat a global pandemic, but they also come at a mental and emotional cost as the days go by.

Calls, text messages, and chats to the Colorado Crisis Services hotline, including Colorado calls to the National Suicide Prevention Line, recorded a 47% increase with 19,985 contacts last month compared to March 2019. January and February also had higher volumes, but the jumps weren't that big, according to data from the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health.

The increase has been about 20 to 30 additional calls per day in the past few weeks, and the calls also last two to four minutes longer than normal, said Camille Harding, director of the state division for Community Behavioral Health.

There are a number of factors that could be contributing to higher volumes and longer calls, Harding said, but it's clear that callers are dealing with anxiety, depression, financial strains and have to change their lives quickly.

Two thirds feel emotional impact

In a recent McKinsey survey, 64% of respondents reported feeling anxious or depressed for reasons related to the new coronavirus, and suicide hotlines across the country receive more calls daily, according to Psych Hub.

"When you have an event like a pandemic or September 11th or a stock market crash, you will see more depression and more anxiety and more substance abuse," said Dr. Carl Clark, president and CEO of the Center. of Denver Mental Health.

Although the suicides do not have a specific cause or trigger, Clark said stressful events exacerbate suicidal ideation, which often disproportionately affects people in low-income households. The Denver Mental Health Center, which provides therapy through video calls, offers services regardless of income. Customers without the technology can visit the kiosks to connect electronically with their therapists.

Denver resident Anastasia Briggs deals with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Her stress increased when she lost her marketing job. Not only did he have to figure out how to pay his bills, but he had to suffer alone.

"It feels like the rug has been ripped out from under me," he said. "And now, it's also ripping out the carpet, the television, and the couch, because Denver is extremely expensive to live in."

Her friends and family tried to support her from afar, like leaving banana bread on her doorstep, but it's different than wrapping up in a hug. The same with FaceTime and Zoom meetings.

The stress of the pandemic doesn't just affect people who have a history of mental health problems.

"People don't need an official mental health diagnosis to suffer in times like this," said Alexis Verbin, a Wellcore therapist in Lakewood. "It is very normal and natural for us humans to experience anxiety during intense periods of stress and uncertainty."

It is normal for people of all ages to feel worried, frustrated, or even angry at changing or uncontrollable circumstances. We encourage you to communicate and support others who may be struggling. https://t.co/w6mUZpkHGR pic.twitter.com/gVFtUHjWal – Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (@CDPHE) April 1, 2020

Rae Moore, a 31-year-old Denver resident who runs her own sewing business from home, often thinks about how difficult it will be to not have physical contact with friends or family for six weeks or more. And, he wonders, what will it be like to meet people after social restrictions are loosened? How will the appointments be?

"When I think about how long it will be before it's safe to do things like that again, I feel a little scared that it's going to be really difficult to feel comfortable and safe touching someone again," he said. Also, people will have financial problems, he said.

Loneliness carries dangers for the elderly.

Although much of the distancing is about protecting vulnerable people, like older adults, they are also among the people who need interaction the most. Studies have shown that isolation and loneliness can contribute to the health and mortality rates of older adults. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, there is a 45% higher risk of death in older people who report feeling lonely.

"While the coronavirus is affecting everyone in some way, certain individuals and populations face more change, loss of control, trauma and uncertainty than others," said Verbin.

Richard Erickson, 78, moved to an assisted living facility in Denver after his wife died so that he could participate in social activities and feel less isolated. Her daughter works five minutes from her apartment and lives only 20 minutes, so she used to visit her frequently. But since at least one resident was hospitalized with the coronavirus, the rest have been quarantined.

Erickson continues to walk outside twice a day, wearing a mask, and can receive the mail. But aside from the nurse who comes to help him and his son-in-law bring his medicine, he doesn't see many people. He cannot meet other residents in the dining room, and he no longer sees people in the hallways. Your meals, ordered by phone, arrive at your door. Erickson said he tries to keep himself busy reading, but misses seeing his family and friends.

"I try not to let it bother me because if I did, I would be in a depression that I don't want to be in," he said.

Aurora resident Angela Pierce cares about her parents. Her father lives in a skilled nursing facility after a fall last year, and the facility has been closed except for essential personnel. He has dementia, so isolation has been confusing for him.

"My dad is so scared because he doesn't understand why he can't see my mom, even though she calls every day," Pierce said. "It has been quite difficult for all of us."

Pierce is also concerned that he will get the virus from another resident.

Her mother, who is immunocompromised, lives temporarily in a hotel because her condo was flooded, but Pierce is unable to go see her because Pierce's husband worked with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother is also struggling with anxiety being surrounded by people she doesn't know.

And to increase stress, Pierce was fired from her job.

"We are all a little worried and we want everyone to stay home," he said.

Copying mechanisms

Therapists encourage people to find coping mechanisms that help them through difficult times, including establishing routines and taking advantage of available resources.

Briggs said it feels like a "storm cloud that can be seen in the distance and that all it can do is try not to get close." Then he focuses on what he can do, including exercising and using teletherapy.

Among Moore's coping mechanisms is creating masks for healthcare providers, because doing something for others helps her put aside some of her own concerns.

Goldberg realized that he had to make changes. It started by removing the Twitter app on your phone. And he tries to focus on compassion for himself and for others, particularly his students.

But the professor is concerned that while the country is dealing with the acute crisis, as it should be, he said, it is not enough about how to solve the problem in the long term, so everyone is more likely to have to stay home again. for an extended period of time.

The damage from insulation increases as time passes and affects many of the same people the country is trying to protect with distancing measures, creating an ethical dilemma, Goldberg said.

"Extreme physical distancing should be understood as harm," he said.

Where to find help:

Healthier Colorado: healthiercolorado.org/about/covid-19-resources

Colorado Crisis Services: Call 1-844-493-8255, text "TALK,quot; at 38255 or visit coloradocrisisservices.org

American Mental Health Foundation and Suicide Prevention COVID-19 page: afsp.org/campaigns/covid-19

COVID-19 Mental Health Resource Center: psychhub.com/covid-19

Denver Mental Health Center: mhcd.org/covid19

Colorado Mental Health: www.mentalhealthcolorado.org/resources

