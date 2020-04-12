The Masters: Why Tiger Woods' victory at Augusta is his biggest victory | Golf News





Tiger Woods claimed a fifth Masters title in Augusta

Butch Harmon praised Tiger Woods for returning to greatest glory at the Masters and explained why his victory at Augusta could be the best ever.

When you look at this performance and how well he played and under the pressure with which he played, I think it is the biggest victory Tiger has had in any championship, and he has had many of them!

This win is excellent not only for golf but also for Tiger Woods, so you couldn't be happier for him and his family right now. Here's a man who didn't know if he would ever play golf again, then didn't know if he could play at a level he was used to.

Tiger was humiliated by his own mistakes and the things he went through that he created himself, but he's come out on the other side. He went to get help, got his body back, and then had to work on his golf game.

I have always said that you can never say never with Tiger, because he is a great player. I'm not sure I thought that I could ever win a major race again, because I would be happy if I could play and compete again.

It didn't happen in the first nine days, where he got some birdies and made some bogeys, but when the boys rinsed him on the 12th, the game started and Tiger took advantage of it. What I learned today is that when he knew he had a chance, he put down the hammer.

What we saw at Carnoustie last year was special and what we saw at the Tour Championship last year was special in order to see this building, but Tiger had yet to get out and do it.

Woods' victory is his 15th major title

To me there is no doubt that Jack Nicklaus is the best champion to have played the game, but Tiger Woods to me is the best golf player and today he showed us again why.

He became the Tiger of yesteryear and the Tiger we all fell in love with all those years ago. This is almost the new version of Tiger and I have never seen him show such emotion, at any time in his life or when he has won a tournament.

You're looking at a man who was in full control of what he knows how to do. Last year was close to coming back, but now it has definitely come back, so the world of golf must be vigilant!