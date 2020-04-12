Watch the 2019 final round repeated, in its entirety, on Sunday from 12:15 p.m. at Sky Sports Golf

















We recall the key moments from Tiger Woods' final round at the Masters that earned him his fifth green jacket.

Tiger Woods celebrated a major title much anticipated at the Masters last year in 15, and the final round of his historic success was repeated, in its entirety, on Sunday at Sky Sports Golf.

The former world No. 1 entered the last day two strokes behind then-golf champion of the year Francesco Molinari, who was looking to become the fifth player in history to hold the Claret Jug and Green Jacket at the same time.

Woods started in a split second with Tony Finau and looking for a major first victory since his 2008 US Open victory, although he came to Augusta National knowing that he had never won a major race before reaching the final round before.

Woods' victory at the Masters came 22 years after his first major victory at Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka had three lags in his quest for the third leg of a Grand Slam of his career and Ian Poulter was further behind alongside Webb Simpson, with 94 percent of Masters all-time wins in the top five after 54 holes.

Molinari started as a favorite after making just one bogey in the first three days, taking his total to just six in his previous 163 holes in the Major Leagues, although Woods, with 11 minors, had won the Masters in the previous four occasions in which had that. score or better after three rounds.

54-hole position of the Masters champion before 2019 (club numbers 15) Leader / co-leader 56% 2nd-5th 38% Out of the top five 6%

The threat of storms caused departure times to move forward and the groups went out in three balls with split shirts on Sunday, leaving Woods with Molinari and Finau in the final group.

Molinari retained his two-shot mattress in the curve, but teamed up with Finau to do a double bogey at 12, with the Italian seeing that his hopes ended with another double bogey at par 5 of 15.

Molinari and Finau were the first to congratulate Woods after his victory.

Woods had taken control with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from 13 to take a two-shot lead to the last, where one closing bogey was enough for a one-shot victory and Masters' first success since 2005.

The then 43-year-old became the second master champion in history and led him to three of Jack Nicklaus' top 18 wins, and the win also equates to the longest period between successive major titles.

Masters Final Round 2019 Live

Repeated full coverage of the 2019 final round will begin on Sunday starting at 12:15 p.m., with the Official Woods Movie victory starting at 9 p.m.

