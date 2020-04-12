The live wedding of this couple's Instagram shows that love conquers everything

Love always finds its way.

This weekend, Makenzie Johnsen and Ross Bassett He celebrated his wedding in Huntsville, Utah, with his full guest list, despite social estrangement. While only a few of their immediate family members were able to physically attend, the couple's loved ones were still watching as they said "Yes,quot; thanks to a live Instagram and Facebook that captured the moment.

"This was the 'Plan J'," Johnsen exclusively told E! News. "No one dreams of a global pandemic when they imagine their wedding." Unfortunately, they learned to be creative. After more than a month of planning and replanning, the duo decided to use the power of technology to broadcast the ceremony across the country. As the girlfriend explained, "I think things are supposed to happen for a reason and we can cry about it or laugh at our situation."

Although their dream vows did not include canceling catering services and changing locations, Johnsen and Bassett remained positive and focused on what really mattered: their love story.