The live wedding of this couple's Instagram shows that love conquers everything

Love always finds its way.
This weekend, Makenzie Johnsen and Ross Bassett He celebrated his wedding in Huntsville, Utah, with his full guest list, despite social estrangement. While only a few of their immediate family members were able to physically attend, the couple's loved ones were still watching as they said "Yes,quot; thanks to a live Instagram and Facebook that captured the moment.
"This was the 'Plan J'," Johnsen exclusively told E! News. "No one dreams of a global pandemic when they imagine their wedding." Unfortunately, they learned to be creative. After more than a month of planning and replanning, the duo decided to use the power of technology to broadcast the ceremony across the country. As the girlfriend explained, "I think things are supposed to happen for a reason and we can cry about it or laugh at our situation."
Although their dream vows did not include canceling catering services and changing locations, Johnsen and Bassett remained positive and focused on what really mattered: their love story.
"Ten years later I will not be stressed by flower arrangements or the number of people who attended our reception because it is not about that," she said. "It's about the life you created and how you've moved since then. It really comes down to that … It's about Ross and making promises to each other."
The couple, who have been together since 2018, did not know how long the Coronavirus would affect the possibility of their wedding, so they chose to keep their original date of April 11.
And at 4 p.m. Local time, nearly 100 friends and family tuned in to watch the bride walk through her backyard to join her fiancé standing under a beautifully decorated DIY gazebo. There, the 23-year-old, dressed in a long-sleeved white dress with a traditional train, presented the bouquet to her makeshift bridesmaid, her father. (Her boyfriend opted for a light gray suit and a pastel yellow tie.)
"Grandmothers and grandparents, moms and fathers, brothers and sisters and friends here with us on social media," said the officiant during the ceremony, in which friends and family clapped with virtual hearts. "Love never fails."
In fact, that sentiment resonated with more than just married couples. "I think the fact that they did this without the fuss and without postponing the wedding," said his friend. Annalize Hodges He says to E! "It shows that they are everything they need for each other."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
