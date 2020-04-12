The future finally breaks his silence about his relationship with his girlfriend Lori Harvey: he could piss off his other baby moms

For the first time, rapper Future has decided to discuss his romance with Lori Harvey. The MC has been dating the model for several months and has briefly appeared on social media with her.

Future and Lori even went on vacation together for their 23rd birthday, but while they were talking for a XXL interview, he explained that he wants to keep things private.

He said, “Um, just taking my time with everything now, life is good. I just want to take my time with everything. "

The Atlanta native MC, who is involved in court battles with his alleged baby mamas, went on to say, "It doesn't bother me. It's just, you know, what to give away and you know what not to take out or whatever. You're still trying to find those different ways. to keep it private, but somehow give your fans little ideas about what's going on in your life. You get the people in the world who want to know, so you open up a little bit, but you have to save most of it for yourself and you partner. Just keeping that spark to yourself, man. Just hold that energy. You have to protect your energy at all costs. "

As for why she thanked God for a sexy bikini photo of Lori and gave her the phrase "Life is good," she explained, "Life is good,quot; is where I am. Mentally, life is good; it's just a state of mind. It's just about being, whatever happens good or bad, life is good, but life is precious. You only get one life, so you just want to make the most of it.

Instead of complaining about certain things you want to be, you know, you want everything to be perfect, but that's not the situation, so I want to do what I'm going through. With me, I want to send a positive message through difficult times for myself or anyone else. Just have that saying "life is good,quot; and you can always reflect on it. You know, go ahead and put yourself in a better mood. "

