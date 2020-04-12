The Football Show: Frank Lampard, Gary Neville, Jamie Redknapp on the new Sky Sports show | Football news

Watch The Football Show every day between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Main Event.





Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is on Monday's The Football Show

The Football Show launches on Monday, and the new show Monday through Friday begins with Sky Sports experts Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp alongside Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard.

The daily show, which will be hosted by David Jones, will see top experts and stellar guests debate and discuss various soccer-related topics, and can join the conversation by tweeting #skyfootballshow

Also on Monday's show, 24 years after Southampton's famous 3-1 win over Manchester United, when Neville and company had to change their gray shirts at half-time, Saints legend Matt Le Tissier will be on I live to reflect on that memorable match. .

Additionally, Geoff Shreeves will review the stories on the back pages of the newspapers, while Martin Tyler's teaser will test his knowledge of soccer. We will also collect the best and funniest clips from social networks.

